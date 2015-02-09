BayBears' Beasley deals six hitless innings

The 22nd-ranked Angels prospect didn't allow a hit over six innings, striking out six and walking two, and his bullpen carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning as Double-A Mobile beat Biloxi, 2-0.

Jeremy Beasley's ERA climbed outing after outing over his last three trips to the mound. So on Wednesday night, he put an anchor on it.

Beasley (4-5) faced the minimum through his first four innings, erasing his first walk -- a free pass issued to Cooper Hummel in the second -- when Hummel was thrown out by catcher Julian Leon on a stolen-base attempt. Beasley's only other blemish was a leadoff walk to Jake Gatewood in the fifth. The No. 28 Brewers prospect was left stranded at first.

"I'm going to be honest: I didn't think I had it," Beasley said. "I got into some hitters' counts and worked my way through and executed whenever I needed to execute, but I didn't think I had my best stuff. I just went out there and competed with what I had. I threw it in the zone, and they just kind of got themselves out. I played with what I had today and it ended up being six hitless innings."

The 2017 30th-round pick finished on a roll, retiring six straight to finish his night. Beasley struck out at least one batter in five of his six innings and finished with 88 pitches, 55 for strikes.

"I was just staying aggressive in the zone and letting them get themselves out, staying on top of the guys and just trying to dominate whenever I could," he said. "I had all of my pitches working in the zone and that kind of helps. It was a good night to say the least."

The start was the right-hander's first scoreless appearance since May 28, when he delivered six strong frames in a win at Jacksonville.

"It helps because what I was working on today, I kind of aced it," Beasley said. "It'll definitely help push me through the next outing, and I have enough trust in my stuff anyway. I'm not really trying to be outcome-oriented, but it's pretty great if you go six hitless innings. That's great, but I was really more set on working on what I was working on. That happened to be my splitter and it ended up working pretty well.

"I wanted to go back out there (after the sixth), but pitch counts, they get you. it was good, though. It was good because now I can roll that into my next outing. I stayed in the zone and was aggressive and still beat hitters. It kind of gives you that feeling of, all right, I don't have to nibble to beat guys anymore. My stuff is good enough to roll through."

Joe Gatto retired the side in order in the seventh and pitched around walks to Weston Wilson and Joantgel Segovia in the eighth. With Dario Beltre on to attempt to finish off the no-hitter, Biloxi's Michael O'Neill broke up the bid with a leadoff single to right.

"It felt like the world stood still," Beasley explained of watching his bullpen trying to finish the job. "It felt like time just was not moving at all, and I have complete trust in my guys. I wasn't too worried about the no-hitter. You always say that. You have to say that, but it's more important that we got the win. Dario went in and dominated in that last inning. I know he gave up a bleeder to right field, but that's OK. We ended up coming out with a win."

First baseman Jhoan Urena paced Mobile's offense by going 3-for-4, finishing a single shy of the cycle and scoring both runs.