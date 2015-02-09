Luzardo fans nine, then leaves Ports for 51s

Oakland's top prospect allowed an earned run and four hits while striking out nine batters over four innings of relief in Class A Advanced Stockton's 10-2 romp over Modesto at John Thurman Field. The 21-year-old made just his second appearance of the season after being sidelined with a left shoulder strain in the last week of Spring Training.

Jesus Luzardo's last outing for Class A Advanced Stockton will be his final one. He's about to jump back to the Pacific Coast League.

"My two [games] in Stockton were good to get my feet wet again, to get back into game action and competitive baseball," Luzardo said. "Moving forward, I just want to keep feeling good and keep the success."

Video: Stockton's Luzardo strikes out the side

MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect was poised to make the A's Opening Day roster after a stellar spring campaign. Ultimately, Luzardo didn't make his season debut until June 11.

The 21-year-old more than made up for the lost time. After racking up three scoreless innings in his debut outing, Luzardo notched the most strikeouts he's recorded in a game since July 10, 2018 on Sunday.

He started off by striking out Nick Thurman in the third inning on five pitches. He surrendered a single to Johnny Adams, but fanned Connor Kopach and Jake Scheiner to retire the side. The southpaw yeilded two more singles in the fourth, but froze Ariel Sandoval on three pitches to escape the jam.

Gameday box score

After recording his first two outs of the fifth inning on four pitches, Luzardo gave up a first-pitch solo homer to Kopach. He induced a groundout from Scheiner to end the frame and struck out the side in the sixth to wrap up his outing. Luzardo pumped his fist into his glove several times on his walk back to the dugout.

The game's No. 2 left-handed prospect behind San Diego's MacKenzie Gore did not walk a batter in his second consecutive outing and threw 52 pitches, 38 for strikes, with his 65-grade fastball topping out at 99 mph. He picked up his first win of the year and lowered his ERA to 1.29.

After beginning 2018 in the Cal League, Luzardo finished the season in Triple-A. The A's acquired him in a 2017 trade with the Nationals for Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, even after he underwent Tommy John surgery in his senior year of high school.

Luzardo relieved Puk on Sunday after the A's second-ranked prospect recorded two innings of one-run ball. The No. 34 overall prospect made one mistake, a solo shot by Mariners No. 13 prospect Cal Raleigh with two outs in the first. The 24-year-old walked one and whiffed three, also in his second start of the year.

Puk, the fourth-ranked lefty overall, had not pitched since 2017 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The A's first-round pick in 2016 sports a career 3.83 ERA over three levels and led the Minors in his full season with a 13.2 strikeouts-per-nine-inning rate.