Diaz posts seven zeros for Salem

The left-handed Boston prospect allowed one hit and struck out seven over seven scoreless frames as Class A Advanced Salem bested Fayetteville, 9-3, at SEGRA Stadium.

Video: Salem's Diaz gets a called strike three

A leadoff single by Jake Adams in the second inning was the only hit allowed by Diaz (4-6). A wild pitch pushed Adams into scoring position with nobody out, but the 22-year-old stranded him by punching out the next three batters.

Diaz issued the first of his two walks to Scott Schreiber in the third before inducing a ground-ball double play from Astros No. 24 prospect Jeremy Pena to end the inning. In the fifth, Diaz plunked Chandler Taylor to start the frame and after striking out No. 22 Jonathan Arauz, Taylor was thrown out on a stolen-base attempt by catcher Samuel Miranda. Miguelangel Sierra walked, but Diaz retired Scott Manea on a groundout to finish the frame.

The Venezuela native pitched perfect sixth and seventh innings to end his longest outing since he completed eight frames for Class A Greenville last Aug. 28.

Gameday box score

According to Salem manager Corey Wimberly, Diaz has come along way since going through a "rough patch" earlier this season and has learned to trust in himself.

"His confidence has gotten up," Wimberly said. "That's one of the things that we have been talking to him about is maintaining his confidence. We like to see that guy who is confident in every pitch he's throwing and he's bought into it as well ... what we have been preaching to him over the last couple of months."

The skipper praised how the 6-foot lefty handled himself during his struggles.

"He dealt with it as good as anyone could have dealt with it," Wimberly said. "A little unlucky at times, but now that he's on a good track, I think he's put himself in good position to complete this year on a good note."

Diaz had everything working in his arsenal of five different pitches -- four-seam fastball, sinker, slider, curveball and changeup -- against the Woodpeckers, including a change in the mechanics of his delivery that he has been tweaking with Red Sox pitching coach Lance Carter.

"Carter has been working with him to be more directional and not rotational when he gets on the mound," Wimberly said. "That's really been a focus during his last couple of outings. I think he has found that happy medium where he needs to be with his delivery and pitches."

The outing came as no surprise to the manager, who says he's seeing a glimpse of what Diaz might be in the future.

2019 MiLB include

"I almost feel like on any given day he can be that guy that goes out there and not just gives you seven innings, but maybe a complete game," Wimberly said. "He's one of the guys that I've seen develop. We are just trying to find more consistency. I don't think he has reached his full potential yet."

The performance lowered Diaz's ERA from 6.13 to 5.50 over 68 2/3 innings and 16 starts this season. He's allowed one earned run while striking out 20 over his last 18 1/3 frames. Diaz's 71 whiffs stand seventh in the Carolina League, eight behind Potomac's Kyle Johnston, Washington's No. 24 prospect.

Miranda led the Salem offense with a solo homer in the third and a two-run triple in the sixth. Nick Lovullo cracked a solo shot in the fourth and Jagger Rusconi added a two-run blast in the sixth.