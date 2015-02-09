Jays' Espinal, Indians' Jimenez suspended

Espinal, a 21-year-old reliever in the Toronto Blue Jays system, tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. His suspension is effective immediately.

NEW YORK - Right-handers Joel Espinal and Domingo Jimenez have each been suspended 80 games for violations of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Friday.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Dominican Republic native made his full-season debut this year after posting a 5.51 ERA over 47 1/3 innings in 12 appearances (five starts) for Rookie-level Bluefield in 2017. He was added to Class A Advanced Dunedin's roster Saturday and threw three perfect innings in his lone appearance on May 15 at Tampa, striking out three and throwing 23 of his 34 pitches for strikes.

Jimenez, a 24-year-old Indians prospect, was 3-0 with a 4.63 ERA in six appearances out of the bullpen for Class A Lake County. He also tested positive for Stanozolol and will begin serving his suspension immediately.

2018 Minor League suspensions

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound reliever split his time between the Captains and Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley in 2017, registering a 6.75 ERA and 20-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 19 appearances, all out of the bullpen.

Forty-five Minor League players have been suspended for drug-related violations in 2018.