Payamps hurls first career shutout for Jackson

The Arizona right-hander allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six in seven innings as Double-A Jackson defeated Tennessee, 4-0, in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader.

The first complete-game shutout of Joel Payamps' career may signal the start of a strong finish to an up-and-down season.

A key to Payamps' success was efficiency. The native of the Dominican Republic faced two batters over the minimum. He threw 53 of 84 pitches for strikes -- including 12 first-pitch strikes -- and faced three three-ball counts.

Payamps didn't allow a baserunner until a one-out single in the third inning by Carlos Penalver before the 23-year-old retired 11 in a row. He was particularly sharp later in the game, needing just 14 pitches to get through the fifth and sixth.

After issuing two walks with one out in the seventh, Payamps was paid a visit by Generals pitching coach Doug Drabek. The consultation paid off as the 6-foot-2, 170-pound hurler got Yasiel Balaguert to ground into a double play to end the game.

Payamps started the year with Class A Advanced Visalia, where posted a 3-1 record with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in 46 1/3 innings. Arizona promoted him on May 26 to Double-A, where he's gone 5-5 with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP in 68 1/3 frames. In a spot start for Triple-A Reno on April 24, he yielded six hits in six scoreless innings.

Kevin Cron drove in his Southern League-leading 73rd RBI with a double in the first for the Generals.

Tennessee earned a split with a 7-3 win in 10 innings in Game 2 behind three hits and two RBIs from Penalver.

Cubs No. 3 prospect Adbert Alzolay surrendered two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts over five innings in the nightcap.