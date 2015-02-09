Bart powering up with San Jose

Fans barely had time to get settled in their seats Monday before Class A Advanced San Jose's Joey Bart showed why he is one of the top prospects in the Minor Leagues.

Following a leadoff walk by Bryce Johnson and a single by Orlando Garcia in the first inning, MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect had the green light on 3-0 and didn't miss, knocking the next pitch from right-hander Xavier Altamirano over the left-field wall.

Bart was just getting started. The Georgia Tech product hit a ground-rule double on the first pitch by lefty Pat Krall to right in the fifth and worked a walk against righty Sam Sheehan on seven pitches in the sixth, coming around to score both times.

In three previous games this season, Bart had tallied three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.

Selected by San Francisco with the second overall pick in the 2018 Draft, the 22-year-old catcher spent time in the Rookie-level Arizona League and with Class A Short Season Salem-Keizer last season. He batted .294 with 13 home runs, 40 RBIs, 15 doubles and three triples. The Georgia native is considered the top catching prospect in the game.

"Joey's shown great leadership behind the plate. He obviously showed his plus raw power there in the Northwest League, but also showed how advanced he is as a defensive catcher and a leader behind the plate," said Kyle Haines, the Giants' director of player development, told MiLB.com last month. "He did a fantastic job leading the pitching staff there. Really saw a guy that came out very polished out of college, but we also saw him grow throughout the summer as he started facing his first pro competition."

Bart's long ball proved to be all San Jose needed as right-hander Aaron Phillips, lefty Joey Marciano, righty John Russell and righty Frank Rubio combined to hold the Ports to just one hit while striking out 12.