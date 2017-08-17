Wentz ruling for Rome on the mound

Wentz allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk over six innings to lead Class A Rome to an 8-1 win over Asheville on Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium. The 19-year-old struck out five.

The run of success for the No. 9 Braves prospect includes an unbeaten stretch that goes back 17 starts to May 14. He's been even stingier with hits and runs over his nine outings since July 1. The left-hander has given up five earned runs, 25 hits and 15 walks with 66 strikeouts over 56 2/3 innings in that span for an 0.79 ERA.

"I've never had a run of success like this before, and certainly not as a professional," Wentz said. "It's been a good second half for me so far, but it really does make it easier pitching with a team like we have playing behind me. I've also been lucky to have some good catchers who have helped me all year. If I get myself into good counts and get ahead, which I've been able to do pretty well all year, then I'll have success."

Wentz (8-3) faced adversity early Wednesday. A fielding error by second baseman Kevin Josephina enabled Willie Abreu to reach first base and a double by Bobby Wernes put runners on second and third with one out in the first inning. Vince Fernandez grounded out to second to give Asheville the early lead before Wentz took control. He retired 15 of the last 16 batters he faced, notching four of his five strikeouts in the last five innings to give him an organizational-high 137. Ryan Metzler's two-out walk in the fifth proved to be the last baserunner Wentz allowed.

"It's one of those things I don't really think about," the Kansas native said. "I don't focus on the strikeouts too much. I have a pretty good amount, but it's the pitch calling which has been a big key to helping me get some of my stuff by hitters. It's just one of those things that happens. It's something where I have the ability to get [a strikeout] if I need one, which is nice to know. Sometimes it doesn't work out that way, but it is nice to have the swing-and-miss stuff in your pocket.

"However I get hitters out, I get them out. I want to go deep into the game and give us a chance to win, so I just take it one batter at a time. If one gets on, I focus on the next guy."

Drafted 40th overall by the Braves last year, Wentz feels like he's finally learning how to truly pitch instead of just throwing. The 6-foot-5 hurler posted a 3.68 ERA in 12 combined starts in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast and Appalachian Leagues in 2016. He dropped three of his first four decisions this year and sported a 4.03 ERA on May 8, but has posted a 1.30 mark during his unbeaten streak.

"The Braves got new pitching coordinators this season and [Rome pitching coach] Dan Meyer is always telling us to make pitches, even if it means throwing balls out of the zone," Wentz said. "That's part of what I've been doing this year. I'm changing eye levels and moving the ball in and out more effectively. I've had better overall command and my changeup has been a pretty big pitch for me all season. Of course, it helps to have some bounces go your way, which always makes things easier."

Marcus Mooney and Drew Lugbauer drove in two runs apiece while Carlos Martinez went 3-for-5 with an RBI for Rome.