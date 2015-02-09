India records first Double-A three-hit game

Cincinnati's No. 3 prospect notched his first three-hit game in the Southern League, scoring twice and driving in a run, in Chattanooga's 9-1 win over Birmingham on Wednesday at Regions Field.

Jonathan India is handling the jump to Double-A just fine over his first three games.

With two outs in the first inning, India beat out an infield single to third on a 2-2 pitch from Barons southpaw John Parke and the game's first run scored on a throwing error by third baseman Ti'Quan Forbes, In the fourth, the right-handed hitter lined Parke's 3-1 offering into center field for an RBI single. India led off the sixth against White Sox No. 14 prospect Alec Hansen with another line-drive single to center on a 1-2 pitch. He struck out to lead off the eighth vs. righty Vince Arobio.

It was the fifth overall selection in the 2018 Draft's first multi-hit game since being promoted to Double-A from Class A Advanced Daytona Beach on Monday. MLB.com's 40th-ranked prospect is 5-for-10 in three games for the Lookouts with three runs scored and an RBI. In 87 Florida State League games, India batted .256/.346/.410 with 28 extra-base hits -- including eight homers -- 50 runs, 30 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound third baseman hit .240 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 44 games between Rookie-level Greeneville, Rookie Advanced Billings and Class A Dayton in his first professional season.

Reds No. 24 prospect Ibandel Isabel went 3-for-5 with a three-run tater, his league-leading 24th of the season.

Packy Naughton (5-7) allowed a run on five hits over seven innings to earn the win.