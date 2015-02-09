Mateo caps three-hit night with walk-off

The eighth-ranked Oakland prospect capped off a four-run rally with a walk-off single in the ninth inning as Triple-A Las Vegas rallied past Salt Lake, 9-8, on Wednesday. Mateo also clubbed a two-run homer and a triple in the victory.

Jorge Mateo has been racking up milestones for the Triple-A Aviators. After collecting the team's inaugural homer under its freshly altered moniker, he added the first walk-off hit at newly minted Las Vegas Ballpark.

Video: Las Vegas' Mateo laces walk-off single

With the game tied, 8-8, and runners at the corners, Mateo stepped in against Bees right-hander Matt Ramsey. He fouled off three straight pitches, digging himself into an early 0-2 count. On the next pitch, the 23-year-old bounced a ground ball up the middle and under the diving grasp of shortstop Wilfredo Tovar. A's No. 19 prospect Skye Bolt jogged home for the winning run, while Mateo tossed his helmet high into the sky before being mobbed by his teammates near second base.

The game-ending theatrics tied a bow on Mateo's performance, an evening in which he extended his seven-game hitting streak with his 3-for-5 night. The Dominican Republic native finished a double short of the cycle and scored twice while posting his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

Mateo put the Aviators on the board early in the first off Salt Lake righty Nick Tropeano. After Dustin Fowler beat out an infield single, the shortstop launched his third big fly of the year just left of the swimming pool in the right-center pavillion.

After striking out in the third, Mateo barreled up on his Pacific Coast League-leading ninth triple to center field against Tropeano to lead off the sixth. He came around to score three pitches later when Seth Brown connected on his 10th dinger of the season to put the Aviators within striking distance, 8-5.

After posting a slash line of .280/.353/.633 with Nashville in 2018, Mateo has boosted his May average to .308. He's batting .340 with a .913 OPS on the season.