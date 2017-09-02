'Hounds' Mateo scores career-best four runs

The Athletics' No. 4 prospect collected a triple and three singles and scored a career-high four runs in the RockHounds' 12-5 win over San Antonio on Friday night at Security Bank Ballpark. It was Mateo's fourth four-hit game of the season and first since being acquired from the Yankees on July 31 in the trade involving Sonny Gray.

Using his 80-grade speed, Jorge Mateo has fit in quite nicely at the top of Double-A Midland's lineup.

In 27 Texas League games, Mateo is batting .287 with 14 extra-base hits, 13 stolen bases, 16 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

"Obviously, his speed is unreal, but even more than his speed is his strength," Midland hitting coach Brian McArn said. "His bat speed and his strength -- the ball jumps off his bat. Just a real good kid, hard worker and a lot of fun to be around."

The 22-year-old struggled early in the season with Class A Advanced Tampa, batting .240 over 69 games. He came into his own after being elevated to Double-A Trenton on June 27, batting .300/.381/.525 with four homers, three triples and nine doubles in 30 games. The native of the Dominican Republic also drove in 26 runs and stole 11 bases.

Leading off the first inning, Mateo lined a single to right field on the first pitch from Enyel De Los Santos. He swiped second and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt by the Missions' right-hander before scoring on a double to right by B.J. Boyd.

In the third, Mateo led off by slapping the first offering for an infield single, but was picked off first by De Los Santos.

"He's aggressive, sometimes overly aggressive," McArn said. "As he gets older and more mature and gets more ABs under his belt, he'll learn to lay off some of them because they're going to start pitching him a little more careful. When he gets his plate discipline down, he's going to be continuously putting up good ABs."

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, Mateo smacked an 0-2 pitch that was booted by shortstop Javier Guerra and allowed two runs to score. Boyd followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Tyler Ramirez before Jermaine Curtis brought Mateo home with a double.

The 22-year-old added another single with two outs in the sixth and scored on Boyd's second two-bagger of the game. In his last 26 games, Boyd leads all Double-A batters with a .393 average (42-for-107) and has driven in 15 runs.

"Anytime you hit behind Mateo, you're going to get a lot of fastballs," McArn said. "B.J. is doing a great job of letting the pitches go that are off and, when they are in the strike zone, he puts a good swing on them and gets some hard contact. This is just enhancing his game a little more."

Following Sean Murphy's one-out walk in the eighth, Mateo tripled to left. Boyd hit a bouncer to first and No. 10 Padres prospect Josh Naylor tried to cut down Mateo at home, but he beat the throw.

Boyd went 3-for-4 and matched a season high with four RBIs, while Viosergy Rosa contributed a three-run jack and a run-scoring single in Midland's final regular-season home game.

Noah Perio tripled, singled twice and scored three runs and Nick Schulz went 3-for-3 for San Antonio.