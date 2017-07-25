Siri extends hitting streak to 30 games

The Cincinnati outfield prospect ran the longest hitting streak in the Minor Leagues this season to 30 games Monday, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run as Class A Dayton topped Burlington, 3-1. The multi-hit game was his second straight and his sixth in his past 11 games.

"I haven't made many changes, just being more patient and keep swinging the bat," Siri told the Dayton Daily News earlier this month.

After flying out to center field in the first inning, Siri pulled the first pitch he saw from Joe Gatto in the third to left field to extend his streak. It's the longest run in the Midwest League since 1997, when West Michigan's Robert Fick put together 32 straight games with a base hit.

The Dragons leadoff man scored when second baseman Malik Collymore, tripled to center off Gatto to tie the game, 1-1. Siri's 62 runs in 91 games this season -- 88 of which have come from one of the top two spots in the lineup -- rank second in the Midwest League, behind only Lansing's Edward Olivares, who has crossed the plate 71 times.

"I always have my mind-set to be a leader," Siri told the newspaper. "I know I have to play well for the team."

Siri struck out swinging in the fifth before getting another ground ball through the infield into left off Ty Barkell. The multi-hit game marked his 12th during the streak, in which Siri is batting .348 with 10 home runs, 24 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

The 22-year-old outfielder is five games shy of the longest hitting streak in Midwest League history, a 35-game run by Waterloo's Tony Toups in 1977. He's the third hitter on the circuit to have a hitting streak of at least 30 games, along with Toups and Fick.

Reds No. 30 prospect Michael Beltre provided an insurance run in the eighth with a solo homer to right, his third of the season.

Andrew Jordan (5-6) allowed one run on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts over six innings to outduel Gatto, who spun five innings of one-run ball. The righty allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six.