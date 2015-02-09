Siri lifts Estrellas to Winter League crown

Jose Siri (Estrellas Orientales, Dominican Winter League) -- 6 G, 13-for-22, 3 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 6 R, 5 SB One of the longest title droughts in Latin America is over, largely thanks to Siri's heroics in the Dominican Winter League Finals. Cincinnati's No. 14 prospect tore his way through the final stage of his home country's playoffs, batting .591/.625/.864 over six games in the Championship Series to lead the Orientales to their first Winter League title since 1968.

The list of top prospects taking part in Winter League playoff ball continues to dwindle, and the list of those putting up eye-popping performances is even more exclusive. Here's a look at some of baseball's top ranked prospects who have fared best in their leagues' postseasons.

Siri finished his playoff run on the league leaderboard in a range of offensive categories. In 20 total postseason games, the outfielder batted .315, third-best on the circuit, with two homers (second), 12 RBIs (second), a .466 slugging percentage (second), 23 hits (third) and a league-best 12 stolen bases. For his effort, Siri was named Finals Most Valuable Player as the Estrellas captured five wins in the first six games of the best-of-9 set to clinch a trip to the Caribbean Series.

Teammate Fernando Tatis Jr., baseball's No. 2 overall prospect, finished the playoffs by going 3-for-22 with one homer, five runs, three RBIs, two walks and three stolen bases.

Isaac Paredes (Yaquis de Obregon, Mexican Pacific Winter League): 5 G, 7-for-19, 2 2B, 1 HR, 5 R, 4 RBI

The Mexican Pacific Winter League Championship Series has been a thriller, with Jalisco leading Obregon, 3-2, after five games. Detroit's No. 13 prospect has been an offensive engine for Obregon, batting .368/.429/.632 in five games against Jalisco. His 23 playoff hits over 19 games pace the league and his .444 on-base percentage stands tied for second-best. Game 6 in the best-of-7 series will be Monday night in Jalisco.

Tomas Nido (Indios de Mayaguez, Puerto Rican Winter League): 2 G, 3-for-7, 1 R

Though his Indios were eliminated in a four-game Championship Series sweep by the Cangrejeros de Santurce, the Mets' No. 10 prospect fared well in two games behind the plate. Nido notched three singles in a pair of contests, but Mayaguez batted just .202 as a team in the Finals. Kansas City's No. 16 prospect Emmanuel Rivera went 1-for-8 in three games played for Mayaguez.