Dragons' Siri extends hit streak to 31 games

Cincinnati's No. 24 prospect homered on the first pitch of the game and added a three-run jack in the seventh inning of Class A Dayton's 11-7 loss at Lansing on Wednesday. Siri also doubled in the ninth in the third straight multi-hit game for the native of the Dominican Republic.

Jose Siri wasted no time in extending the longest hitting streak in the Minor Leagues this season to 31 games.

"That is the fun part of the job, when you see them getting better," Dragons manager Luis Bolivar told the Dayton Daily News earlier this month. "You can see his work is paying off."

Gameday box score

Siri began his streak with a four-hit effort against Lake County on June 22. Since then, the 22-year-old outfielder has posted a .360 average (50-for-139) with 12 homers, 28 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

Video: Dayton's Siri extends hitting streak to 30 games

On Monday, Siri joined West Michigan's Robert Fick and Waterloo's Tony Toups as the only Midwest League players with a hitting streak of at least 30 games. Fick hit in 32 straight for West Michigan in 1997. Toups holds the league record with a 35-game run in 1977.

MiLB include

Prior to the streak, Siri was hitting .271/.328/.441. Just over a month later, the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder's slash line is .298/.343/.539.

"He told me he is just taking each day as a normal day and wanting to have a good at-bat," Bolivar told the newspaper. "He's not feeling pressure or thinking about keeping the streak going. He is just playing each day like it is a normal day."

Siri took right-hander Yennsy Diaz (3-2) deep to left field to give Dayton a 1-0 lead. In the seventh, he turned on a 2-2 pitch from righty Andrew Deramo and deposited it over the left-field fence. It was Siri's second multi-homer game of July.

• Get tickets to a Dragons game »

The right-handed hitter's two-out double to left off Connor Eller was deflected by second baseman Mattingly Romanin. Siri finished with a season-high 10 total bases.