Tena takes Indians Blue to AZL Finals

Cleveland's No. 25 prospect collected three hits, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored as the Rookie-level AZL Indians Blue eliminated the AZL Padres 2, 12-1, in Wednesday's league semifinal at Peoria Stadium.

Jose Tena might only be 18 years old, but he's already come up big in a playoff game.

With one out in the first inning, Tena singled past shortstop on the first pitch he saw from southpaw Alexuan Vega. The left-handed hitter struck again in the second, with a knock to left field off righty Jeferson Garcia that plated Michael Amditis to give the Indians a 3-0 lead.

In the fourth, Tena reached on a fielding error by first baseman Luis Almanzar. He advanced to third on a passed ball and then crossed the plate on a delayed double steal.

A single to left in the sixth off Garcia gave Tena his third hit. He popped out in foul territory in the seventh before exiting the game in the eighth. In all five at-bats, the Dominican Republic native jumped on the first pitch he saw.

In 44 regular-season games, Tena batted .325/.352/.440 with one homer, six triples, seven doubles, 30 runs, 18 RBIs and six stolen bases.

Amditis added three hits, three RBIs and two runs while Jose Colina drove in two for the Indians. Jothson Flores collected three hits, three runs and an RBI.

Right-hander Luis D. Garcia scattered three hits and a walk while fanning seven over five scoreless frames to earn the win. Righty Jared Janczak allowed an unearned run on three hits and four strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings and righty Joel De La Cruz retired the first batter in the ninth before the game was called early due to wind.

In other Arizona League playoff action:

Rangers 2, Giants Orange 1

Five Rangers pitchers -- Destin Dotson, John Matthews, Ben Anderson, Alex Carrillo and Glen Richardson -- combined to hold the Giants Orange to one run on six hits to punch the Texas squad's ticket into the Championship Series. Keithron Moss doubled and drove in a run on a three-hit night while Rafy Barete added a RBI and a run scored.