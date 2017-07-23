Hernandez spins no-hitter for AZL D-backs

The right-handed Arizona prospect struck out a career-best 10 batters in a seven-inning no-hitter as the Rookie-level Arizona League D-backs topped the Padres, 3-0, on Saturday at Peoria Stadium.

Juan Hernandez followed up one of the worst starts of his career with the best one.

Hernandez (3-1) began the outing by striking out five of the first six batters he faced. The 17-year-old did not issue any walks, and the only batter who reached base was Luis Roman. The third baseman struck out with one out in the third inning, but made it to first on a passed ball by catcher Luis Tejeda.

Roman was erased on a popup double play off the bat of Dayon Olmo as Hernandez went on to face the minimum. The Venezuela native surpassed his previous career high of nine punchouts, set Aug. 11 with the Dominican Summer League D-backs. That start was also against a Padres affiliate.

Hernandez allowed a career-high five runs on six innings on July 16. In six games -- three starts -- this season, he sports a 3.71 ERA with 30 strikeouts and one walk in his league-leading 29 innings. The 6-foot-2 hurler has notched a 0.86 WHIP while holding hitters to a .216 average.

Hernandez was signed by Arizona on Sept. 30, 2015. Playing for both DSL D-backs squads last season, the righty went 2-3 with a 2.09 ERA, 63 strikeouts and 17 walks in 77 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

Buddy Kennedy, the D-backs' fifth-round pick in last month's Draft, knocked an RBI double while Ryan Dobson tallied two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base.