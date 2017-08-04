ValleyCats duo takes no-no into ninth inning

The Houston right-hander combined with Kit Scheetz on a no-hit bid that lasted into the ninth inning as Class A Short Season Tri-City beat Brooklyn, 3-1, at MCU Park. It marked the second time this week that the ValleyCats carried a no-no deep into a game.

In his last outing, ValleyCats starter Juan Robles yielded one hit in four shutout innings. On Thursday night, he added an inning and subtracted the knock.

Just three days ago, right-hander Tyler Ivey started a no-hit effort that lasted until the eighth, and Robles looked much the same during his seventh appearance of the year. The 19-year-old walked Brooklyn's Leon Byrd Jr. with one out in the first inning, but got out of the inning when Jose Miguel Medina grounded into a double play.

That enabled Robles to face the minimum through three innings. With one out in the fourth, the Mexico native walked Byrd, who stole second base and took third on Medina's groundout. Robles escaped when he induced Quinn Brodey to fly out to left.

Looking to equal his longest start of the year, Robles again battled with command in the fifth, but didn't let it burn him. The righty issued a free pass to Reed Gamache to lead off the inning. After Gamache was caught stealing on the back end of Carl Stajduhar's strikeout, Robles walked Dylan Snypes. Franklin Correa then grounded out to first.

Scheetz, a left-hander, came on in the sixth and faced one over the minimum through the eighth. With three outs remaining for a historic night, Walter Rasquin led off the ninth with a triple to center field and scored on Brodey's two-out single to short.

The ValleyCats built their lead on Colton Shaver's RBI single to left in the fourth, a run-scoring wild pitch by Brooklyn starter Nicolas Debora in the sixth and an RBI single to right by Bryan De La Cruz in the ninth.

"Run support's great, but you never want to be sitting in the dugout for 30 minutes," Ivey said after the ValleyCats' no-hit chase this week. "Especially in a tight game, you know you have to go out there and pitch a little better to keep your team in it. You've got to win that duel with the other guy."

Robles threw 30 of 62 pitches for strikes en route to his first win on the circuit. Scheetz tossed 35 strikes among 54 pitches while recording his second save.