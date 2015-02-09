Querecuto collects five Aces in Reno win

The Arizona infield prospect collected a career-high five hits and scored twice in Triple-A Reno's 8-2 win over El Paso on Thursday at Southwest University Park.

Juniel Querecuto is no stranger to Triple-A. But in this go-around, he's standing out.

Video: Reno's Querecuto tallies fifth single

In the second inning, Querecuto beat out a sharp ground ball to first base and was driven in by Kristopher Negron, on a two-run homer to right-center field. The Venezuela native led off the fourth and sixth frames with singles to center, dumped a hit to left in the eighth and capped his night with another hit up the middle.

Querecuto is batting .327 with a .746 OPS since being called up to the Pacific Coast League on June 8. He started the season at Double-A Jackson and compiled a slash line of .369/.413/.482 in 47 games with the Generals after being signed by the D-backs as a Minor League free agent in the offseason.

Gameday box score

The 25-year-old has been in three organizations and played for nine different teams in his eight-year career. Signed as an amateur free agent by the Rays in 2012, he played six seasons in Tampa Bay's system before making his big league debut in September 2016. He elected free agency and was signed by the Giants and spent the season in Sacramento before choosing free agency again.

MiLB include

Querecuto is the member of a baseball family. His father, Juan Querecuto, was a Minor League catcher in the Blue Jays organization and his younger brother, also named Juan Querecuto, was signed for a reported $1.225 million by the Mariners last year and is Seattle's No. 12 prospect.

Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Yasmany Tomas and Negron added roundtrippers for the Aces.