Jupiter's Garrett unhittable for seven

Miami's seventh-ranked prospect tossed seven hitless innings in Class A Advanced Jupiter's 3-0 win over Bradenton at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. He struck out a career-high 11 Marauders and surrendered just one walk.

After missing more than a year following Tommy John surgery, Braxton Garrett had been making up for lost time in the first half of the season. But he took it to another level Tuesday.

Garrett (3-3) came out on fire, fanning seven of the first eight batters he faced. He didn't allow anyone to get on base until the fourth inning, when Lolo Sanchez drew a walk and stole second base before being left stranded.

The only other Bradenton batter to reach got aboard in the seventh. Dylan Busby reached on a fielding error by James Nelson at third base. But Nelson redeemed himself as Garrett got Lucas Tancas to ground out to him to end the inning and his outing.

The 21-year-old sports a 2.86 ERA on the season and has struck out 82 batters over 63 innings. In his last three starts, he's allowed three runs over 16 2/3 frames.

Miami drafted Garrett with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 Draft, and soon after, he was named the club's top prospect. He posted a 2.93 ERA over four starts as a rookie with Class A Greensboro before suffering the injury that required elbow surgery and shelved him for 20 months.