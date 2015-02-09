Hammerheads' Cabrera posts zeroes again

The No. 8 Marlins prospect blanked Class A Advanced Clearwater over six innings of one-hit ball, leading Jupiter to a 1-0 win at Spectrum Field on Wednesday afternoon. The right-hander struck out five and walked two, tossing his first scoreless start since May 8 to lower his ERA to 2.59.

The Edward Cabrera that was pretty much untouchable in the Florida State League for the better part of April and May is back.

"When you're throwing quality stuff in the strike zone like the way he is, the hitter has to cover up and down with velocity, cover down with the changeup, then all of a sudden he drops the curveball on you, too, starting in the same plane as the high fastball," Jupiter pitching coach Reid Cornelius said last month. "It really makes it difficult to hit."

Cabrera (5-2) faced the minimum his first time through the Threshers order, thanks to four strikeouts and catcher Nick Forbes throwing out No. 18 Phillies prospect Nick Maton, who walked in the second and attempted to swipe second base.

The Dominican Republic native then buckled down after giving a free pass to 12th-ranked Phillies prospect Simon Muzziotti to begin the fourth. He got top Phillies prospect Alec Bohm to pop out on the first pitch and 11-ranked Jhailyn Ortiz to ground to third before freezing Matt Kroon on an 0-2 pitch for the final out of the frame.

The first hit off the 21-year-old came in the fifth, a two-out single hit softly to shortstop by Ben Aklinski. He too was later thrown out by Fortes while attempting to steal a bag.

"The approach we take with all of our guys is just one pitch at a time," Cornelius said. "It doesn't matter what happens behind you, if there's an error, if there's a hit, a home run, it's one pitch; last pitch is gone, focus on the next pitch. He's done a good job of doing that."

A nine-pitch sixth capped Cabrera's fifth scoreless outing of 2019. He hasn't allowed a home run since his season opener on April 5 and appears to have recovered the form that allowed him to throw 28 consecutive innings without allowing a run earlier this year, a streak that included a 13-strikeout gem. Opponents are now batting .197 against him, which if maintained over the rest of the season would be the first sub-.200 average against he's posted in his four years as a pro. His best so far was a .270 last year in a career-high 100 1/3 innings for Class A Greensboro.

Josh Roeder took the ball for two innings after Cabrera's exit, striking out two and surrendering one hit. Chad Smith earned his second save with a clean ninth inning.

Demetrius Sims scored the game's only run by taking Julian Garcia deep to left on the first pitch of the third for his third home run of the season.