Dunn leads crew of Mariners invitees

The Mariners invited their No. 3 prospect to his first Major League camp, along with No. 4 prospect Kyle Lewis, No. 5 prospect Evan White and 23 other players, including Ichiro Suzuki.

It was already going to be a spring of firsts for Justin Dunn, given his December trade from the Mets, and now he'll get to break more new ground.

With a plus fastball, Dunn advanced to Double-A Binghamton in his third pro season after starting the 2018 campaign with Class A Advanced St. Lucie. The 2016 first-rounder out of Boston College went 8-8 with a 3.59 ERA, 156 strikeouts and 52 walks in 135 1/3 innings over 24 starts as he improved his command and control. Dunn was sent to Seattle in the Robinson Cano deal on Dec. 3, so this will be the club's first opportunity to see the 23-year-old right-hander in action.

Lewis, who was selected eight spots before Dunn in 2016, is looking for his first healthy season. The outfielder injured his knee a month into his pro career and has struggled with related issues ever since, including undergoing knee surgery last spring. In 86 games with Class A Advanced Modesto and Double-A Arkansas last year, Lewis hit .244 with nine homers and 52 RBIs.



White is coming off a breakout campaign in which he reached Triple-A in just his first full season. The 2017 first-round pick out of the University of Kentucky posted a .300/.371/.453 line with 11 jacks and 66 RBIs in 124 games for Modesto and Tacoma. White was invited to big league camp last year, where he collected three hits, three runs, two RBIs and a stolen base in 15 at-bats.

The Mariners signed Ichiro to a Minor League deal on Wednesday. The 18-year MLB veteran has not played a single game in the Minors since arriving from Japan in 2001. Ichiro is expected to be on the Seattle roster for the first two games of the season as the club plays in Tokyo.

No. 16 prospect Dom Thompson-Williams, who was dealt from the Yankees in the James Paxton trade in November, will also be making his first Major League Spring Training appearance. Cal Raleigh (No. 18) will head to Peoria, Arizona fresh off being taken in the third round of last June's Draft. Eric Filia (No. 22) will look to settle in after brief stint in the Red Sox system while Jake Fraley (No. 27) is fresh off a trade from the Rays in November.

Seattle also invited catchers Dean Nevarez, Joe DeCarlo, Jose Lobaton and Austin Nola; right-handed pitchers Jack Anderson, Ryan Garton, David McKay Jorgan Cavanerio, Nabil Crismatt, Tyler Danish, Robinson Leyer and Tayler Scott; left-handed pitchers Matt Tenuta and Tommy Milone; infielders Dustin Ackley, Orlando Calixte and Tim Lopes; and outfielder Tito Polo.