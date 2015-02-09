Dunn leads quartet of M's callups

Seattle is calling up No. 5 prospect Justin Dunn to the Majors, along with Kyle Lewis (No. 10), Art Warren (No. 26) and Donnie Walton (No. 28), the club announced on Tuesday.

After being traded from the Mets in the Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz deal last December, Dunn turned in one of his best pro seasons. MLB.com's No. 73 overall prospect utilized a four-pitch mix to go 9-5 with a 3.55 ERA and a career-high 158 strikeouts in 25 starts across 131 2/3 innings for Double-A Arkansas. Dunn issued just 39 free passes -- a personal, full-season low.

Dunn was consistent all season, with his ERA staying between 3.17 and 3.82 most of the campaign. And in his penultimate regular season start, the 23-year-old right-hander tossed four perfect frames. Dunn took the loss in his one playoff outing, but the Mariners were ready to call him up shortly after the Travelers were eliminated Sunday.

Eight picks before Dunn was selected in the 2016 Draft, Seattle took Lewis with the 11th overall pick. The 24-year-old battled knee injuries and slumps over his first couple seasons, but started to put it together with Arkansas this year. He notched a .263/.342/.398 slash line with a career highs of 11 homers, 62 RBIs and most importantly 122 games played.

The outfielder's best tool is his arm, which he showcased in all three parts of the grass this year. Lewis heated up in the postseason, going 7-for-18 (.389) with three extra-base hits, including a roundtripper in five games for the Travelers. The Georgia native was placed in Seattle's starting lineup for Tuesday, batting sixth and playing in right field.

Warren has been limited to 47 1/3 frames over the last two seasons due to injury, but he's been stingy when healthy. With a 65-grade fastball, the 26-year-old righty posted a 1.71 ERA with 41 punchouts and 13 walks over 31 2/3 frames this season for Arkansas. Warren converted 15 saves in 17 opportunities.

Walton, who was also selected in the 2016 Draft, tallied his best pro season with a career-high .817 OPS. The infielder hit .300 with 11 long balls, 50 RBIs and 72 runs scored as the Travelers' leadoff batter.

All four players were eligible for this offseason's Rule 5 Draft and needed to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of time to be protected. With Tuesday's moves, the Mariners will take a look at how the quartet can handle the Majors, rather than waiting for the November protection deadline.