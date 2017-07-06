Yanks' Sheffield exits start due to injury

The Yankees No. 6 prospect allowed two runs -- one earned -- on four hits, but departed after getting Reading's Angelo Mora to ground out for the first out of the fifth on his 83rd pitch. Sheffield struck out four, walked three and threw 49 pitches for strikes.

Justus Sheffield left Wednesday's start for Double-A Trenton after just 4 1/3 innings with what Thunder manager Bobby Mitchell reportedly called an oblique injury. According to The Trentonian, the southpaw will be reevaluated Thursday.

"We're not sure what Sheff's issue is," Mitchell told The Trentonian. "Hopefully it's just a cramp, but it's in the oblique area, so we've got to make sure that if it is, we don't strain it more because obliques can be lingering forever."

The 21-year-old, who sports a 7-5 record and 3.09 ERA, made his 16th start of the year in Double-A. A week ago, he was named to the Eastern League All-Star team, the left-hander's third straight year as a midseason all-star selection.

"He'll see the doctor (Thursday)," Mitchell told the newspaper. "We'll get more information about it. He says it's a cramp, but a lot of times pulls feel like cramps, so we've got to make sure."

Jorge Mateo, MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect, doubled twice and No. 29 Yankees prospect Thairo Estrada doubled to extend his hitting streak to 18 games as the Thunder cruised to their seventh straight win, 8-3.