Sheffield lights-out in relief for RailRiders

The Yankees' second-ranked prospect yielded six hits and a walk over six scoreless innings out of the pen in the RailRiders' 4-2 loss to the IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park. The left-hander entered in the second inning after rehabbing big leaguer A.J. Cole (0-1) surrendered three runs before recording an out to start the game, leaving J.P. Feyereisen to finish off the frame and bridge the gap to Sheffield.

In baseball, when best laid plans often go awry it usually falls on the bullpen to pick up the slack. Luckily for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night, the reliable relief option happened to be the club's best starter, Justus Sheffield.

Video: Scranton's Sheffield works out of jam

MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect struck out three and lowered his International League ERA to 2.82 in his ninth outing on the circuit. It was the first appearance out of the bullpen for the 22-year-old since Aug. 16, 2014, when he pitched in the Rookie-level Arizona League as an Indians prospect.

Sheffield had some minor difficulties in his past two starts, but he has allowed just five earned runs over a 23 1/3-inning span. The stretch began when he locked up his first Triple-A win on June 8 against Louisville after allowing a pair of unearned runs over six one-hit frames.

Gameday box score

All of the IronPigs' 12 hits Wednesday night were singles, and Sheffield scattered just three of those base hits over his first five innings. Nick Rickles led off the seventh with the first of three infield hits in the inning. Dean Anna and Collin Cowgill beat out singles to third to load the bases with one out. But Mitch Walding belted a line drive to third base that Tyler Wade made an unassisted double play on to escape the jam.

Sheffield exited after throwing 54 of 96 pitches for strikes.

Placed on the disabled list with a neck strain last week, Cole allowed three hits, walked two and uncorked a wild pitch to put the RailRiders behind. The 26-year-old righty yielded only one run in his first 13 innings with the Yankees after being designated for assignment by the Nationals and traded to New York for cash on April 24.

Yankees No. 16 prospect Billy McKinney clubbed a fourth-inning solo shot and a single. The blast was his 10th of the year, the second-most in the Minors since his return from the DL on May 29. Veteran infielder Brandon Drury also added a solo shot and a single to bring his Triple-A average to .315.

The two homers were charged to Phillies No. 21 prospect Drew Anderson (5-2), who allowed five hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings.