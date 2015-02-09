Cougars' McKinley goes full nine for shutout

The D-backs prospect delivered his first career shutout as he sparkled over nine frames, scattering two hits without walking a batter while whiffing a career-best seven for the Class A Cougars in a 6-0 blanking of visiting Beloit on Wednesday afternoon.

Kane County found out Wednesday that two of their top pitchers -- Jeff Bain and Brian Shaffer -- were being promoted to Class A Advanced Visalia, moves that could deliver a blow to the team's postseason aspirations.

"We just lost two great starters, so for him to throw this game today, and to show us that we're still in this thing, was incredible," said Cougars pitching coach Rich Sauveur. "It did a lot for our team. Everyone fed off what he was doing out there, and the offense really clicked, too. We were looking for something, and to see what he did was just outstanding."

Originally signed by the Rays as a free agent in 2016, McKinley was released last year and signed by Arizona on Feb. 2. After starting the season with Kane County, McKinley saw brief stints with Visalia, Class A Short Season Hillsboro and Double-A Jackson before returning to the Cougers on June 24. Wednesday was his third start since coming back. He allowed four runs on six hits over three innings his first time out, and yielded three runs on five hits over five frames on July 18.

"It's actually been cool. My first year in the organization and I've been all over the place," McKinley said. "I think I picked something up from every level I played at, whether it was some tidbit from the coaches that's been helpful or being in Double-A and learning from those guys and seeing how they prepare."

Against the Snappers, McKinley (4-3) was efficient as he needed 104 pitches -- including 71 strikes -- to get through the game. He only threw six in the third and fifth frames, and his longest inning was the ninth, when he tossed 17. McKinley retired the side in order five times, including a stretch where he sat down 14 in a row.

"He showed that he's got some guts," Sauveur said. "The way he challenged hitters and changed speeds and kept hitters off-balance for nine complete innings. He just did a great job. His split was really good and he located his fastball well on both side, and the location on the breaking ball was just plus-plus. The mixing of pitches was just outstanding today."

No Beloit hitter made it to third base. A two-out bloop single to left by A's No. 5 prospect Austin Beck in the first and a one-out liner into center off a first-pitch fastball by Logan Farrar were the only knocks off McKinley.

"I've never been locked in before the way I was today. Today was special," McKinley said. "I just felt really good out there and things went my way. Complete games just don't come around that often, especially shutouts, so it's definitely a game I'm going to remember for the rest of my life."

And it almost didn't happen.

Having never lasted more than seven innings before and still on a pitch count, McKinley admitted that he emptied his tank in the seventh assuming that his day was done. But when he arrived back in the dugout and manager Blake Lalli told him he was going back out for the eighth, adrenaline kicked in.

"I definitely caught a second wind when I heard that," he said. "I just got really excited."

In the ninth, McKinley plunked Oakland's sixth-ranked prospect Lazaro Armenteros to lead off the frame. Sensing fatigue was setting in, Lalli began to warm up a reliever in the Cougars' bullpen.

"I was definitely tired there, but right after I hit the guy I could hear someone warming up in our 'pen and that locked me back in," McKinley said. "I just said to myself, 'No, I came this far and I'm going to finish it, so now I gotta kick it in gear.' I just got amped up and it helped me lock back in."

McKinley struck out Beck swinging on six pitches, induced a fly ball to right from Hunter Hargrove and ended the game with Farrar grounding out to second.

Arizona's No. 10 prospect Gabriel Maciel got Kane County on the board with an RBI double to left in the third inning off left-hander Ivan Andueza (1-7). Jancarlos Cintron chipped in with a pair of hits -- including an RBI double -- and drove in two Cougars runs.