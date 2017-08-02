Rutherford struts his stuff for Intimidators

Even so, the 20-year-old already is making an impression on his new club, which built the seven-player trade around the 2016 first-round Draft pick.

From an organizational perspective, the trade that sent Blake Rutherford and three other prospects to the White Sox on July 18 won't be judged in the short term.

Rutherford reached base five times on Tuesday night, going 3-for-4 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Class A Kannapolis past Delmarva, 11-6, at Intimidators Stadium.

The fifth-ranked White Sox prospect notched his third straight multi-hit effort, a stretch during which he's 8-for-13 with two doubles, three RBIs and three walks. Rutherford is hitting .351 in nine games with the Intimidators since the trade and .289 overall.

"Whenever anyone gets traded, the first thing you want to do is get as comfortable as possible," the California native said. "I've been getting along with everyone. We have an amazing team with amazing talent and all of them have really helped me find a comfort level in a short amount of time. I'm thankful to all of them for helping me out."

Rutherford helped kick off Kannapolis' four-run first, pulling a single to right field and scoring on 18th-ranked prospect Gavin Sheets' single, the fifth of six consecutive hits to start the inning. He stroked a double to left in the second and delivered an RBI single to center in the third, scoring on a two-run double by No. 13 prospect Jake Burger.

"I'm just looking for good pitches to hit and trying to help the team," Rutherford said. "It all starts with the guys hitting around me. They do a great job with taking pitches, which allows me the chance to be more comfortable when I step into the box. I've already seen a lot of what the pitcher has to offer as well as the swings my teammates take, which is always beneficial."

The outfielder grounded out in the fifth and walked in each of his final two plate appearances, giving him three in his last two games. MLB.com's No. 45 overall prospect had earned three free passes in his previous 19 contests.

Drafted 18th overall by the Yankees last year, Rutherford put up a .351/.415/.570 slash line in 33 games during his pro debut in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast and Appalachian leagues. He was batting .281/.342/.391 in 71 contests with Class A Charleston before he was dealt and, despite his first-round status, said he doesn't feel any extra pressure.

"It was a shock and sad," Rutherford said about being traded. "I left a lot of good friends there, but when I got to the White Sox and saw what great talent they were amassing, I got really excited and eager to play. I'm looking forward to making my way up in the organization.

"I don't feel pressure. I'm just worrying about developing as a player and person and taking things day by day to get better. If anything, it just makes me more excited to be a part of this. The White Sox wanted to have me in the organization, and I'm very thankful for that."

Mitch Roman tied a career high with four hits, including a two-run double, and No. 28 White Sox prospect Alex Call went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Burger drove in three runs for the second straight game for the Intimidators.