Bubic lights-out again in Chukars' shutout

On Wednesday, Bubic yielded two hits over five innings and matched his career high with 10 whiffs as the Chukars blanked Billings, 6-0, at Dehler Park. The 20-year-old lowered his ERA to 3.24 by holding an opponent scoreless for the first time in seven Minor League starts.

Kris Bubic's ability to rack up punchouts in bunches has stayed with him from college to the professional ranks. Through three years at Stanford, the ninth-ranked Royals prospect averaged more than a strikeout per inning, a rate he's boosted with Rookie-level Idaho Falls, thanks in part to a trusty new weapon.

"The biggest ability as a starter is just to pound the strike zone as often as you can," said Bubic, noting he comfortably added a curveball to his solid fastball-changeup combination this season. "I think [the curveball] has opened up a lot more for me. ... My ability, for the most part, to locate my fastball to both sides and then throw my changeup just to keep hitters off-balance has been the biggest key."

The southpaw posted back-to-back outings in which he surrendered three unearned runs over 8 2/3 innings against Orem. On July 25, the Owlz plated a run on five hits and a walk in 3 2/3 frames against Bubic. He followed with his first double-digit strikeout performance on Aug. 1, allowing three hits -- including a homer -- and plunking a batter over five innings.

Gameday box score

The 40th overall pick in this year's Draft is averaging 13.32 strikeouts per nine innings in the Pioneer League, with 37 punchouts in 25 innings. His strikeout prowess and steady first half earned him a spot in the Pioneer-Northwest League All-Star Game, where he allowed one hit in a scoreless inning.

Bubic said his biggest adjustment to pro ball is the more rigorious schedule that has him on the mound every five days with a more limited pitch count rather than extending himself once a week. Things have gotten a little easier, both physically and mentally, with some experience.

"The first couple times out, you're just trying to get used to the game atmosphere," Bubic said. "Now that I've had a few more starts under my belt, I'm a lot more comfortable than I was maybe the first start or two."

He had had more strikeouts than innings pitched each of the past two seasons with the Cardinal. The Cupertino, California, native fanned 96 over 90 frames as a sophomore. Before recording 101 punchouts over 86 innings in his junior season, he led the Cape Cod League -- a prestigious college summer circuit -- with 41 whiffs in 32 2/3 innings.

Against the Mustangs, Bubic (2-1) plunked Cash Case, the second batter of the game, then retired six in a row -- four by strikeouts. Carlos Rivero beat out a bunt single for Billings' first hit with one out in the third and Zeek White walked before Bubic got Case to go down swinging and Drew Mount to fly to left.

"I felt a lot more comfortable inning by inning," Bubic said. "I think the biggest thing today was definitely just fastball command and pounding the zone early with fastballs, then finishing with off-speed stuff, especially the changeup."

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder struck out the side in the fourth -- his third three-K inning in the pros but his first time getting all three in order.

"Anytime [catcher Jesus Atencio] was putting down something, I was pretty much going with that," Bubic said. "That confidence that I had in him translated into my confidence on the mound ... to follow that [plan] with complete conviction with every pitch. I think the intention for me to hit that spot or throw the strike when I needed to is the biggest key."

MiLB include

Jay Schuyler lined a base hit to left leading off the fifth but was caught trying to steal second before Bubic fanned his last two batters. He exited after throwing 50 of 80 pitches for strikes.

Tyler Gray, a seventh-rounder in June, allowed one hit and struck out six over the final four innings to record his second professional save.

Jose Caraballo paced the Chukars' 13-hit attack with an RBI double that opened the scoring in the sixth and an RBI single in the ninth.