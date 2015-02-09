Blue Rocks' Bubic posts seven zeros

The Royals' No. 8 prospect tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10, before Class A Advanced Wilmington pulled out a 2-1 victory over Salem in the first game of Friday's doubleheader at Frawley Stadium.

Looking to bounce back from his last start, Kris Bubic recorded one of his best of the season.

Bubic gave up four runs -- three earned -- on six hits over 5 1/3 innings against Potomac on July 1. Since then, he appeared in the All-Star Futures Game, where he gave up a hit and recorded a strikeout while recording a pair of outs.

Facing Salem for the first time, the left-hander picked up back-to-back strikeouts in the first inning, with Red Sox No. 25 prospect Pedro Castellanos getting caught looking and Ryan Fitzgerald going down swinging.

The 21-year-old Stanford product registered two more punchouts in the second and fanned one in each of the next four innings before ending his night with back-to-back strikeouts of Fitzgerald and Red Sox No. 21 prospect Marcus Wilson. He fell two strikeouts short of the career high he established for Class A Lexington on April 12.

Lefty Josh Dye (3-1) picked up the extra-inning win after fifth-ranked Royals prospect MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.