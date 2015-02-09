Blue Rocks' Bubic posts seven zeros
Royals No. 8 prospect strikes out 10, gives up two hits
By Dan Stokes / MiLB.com | July 12, 2019 9:29 PM
Looking to bounce back from his last start, Kris Bubic recorded one of his best of the season.
The Royals' No. 8 prospect tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10, before Class A Advanced Wilmington pulled out a 2-1 victory over Salem in the first game of Friday's doubleheader at Frawley Stadium.
Bubic gave up four runs -- three earned -- on six hits over 5 1/3 innings against Potomac on July 1. Since then, he appeared in the All-Star Futures Game, where he gave up a hit and recorded a strikeout while recording a pair of outs.
Facing Salem for the first time, the left-hander picked up back-to-back strikeouts in the first inning, with Red Sox No. 25 prospect Pedro Castellanos getting caught looking and Ryan Fitzgerald going down swinging.
The 21-year-old Stanford product registered two more punchouts in the second and fanned one in each of the next four innings before ending his night with back-to-back strikeouts of Fitzgerald and Red Sox No. 21 prospect Marcus Wilson. He fell two strikeouts short of the career high he established for Class A Lexington on April 12.
Lefty Josh Dye (3-1) picked up the extra-inning win after fifth-ranked Royals prospect MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.
Dan Stokes is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByDanStokes. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More