Zerpa extends shutout streak in Game 1

The Royals prospect allowed two hits, walked one and struck out seven over five innings as Rookie Advanced Burlington topped Pulaski, 6-0, in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Appalachian League semifinals on Friday at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

Regular season, postseason -- makes no difference to Angel Zerpa, who continues to hang zeros on the scoreboard.

The left-hander extended his scoreless streak to five starts, during which he's yielded eight hits and three walks while striking out 29. He has not given up a run in 22 innings.

Zerpa (1-0) posted two punchouts in the second and fourth innings, faced three batters over the minimum and threw 49 of 69 pitches for strikes.

The 19-year-old set down the first seven batters before issuing a one-out walk to 12th-ranked Yankees prospect Antonio Cabello in the third. The Yankees' first hit was a two-out infield single in the fourth by Chad Bell.

Noah Murdock hurled the final four frames and allowed one hit and struck out six.

Royals No. 28 prospect Michael Massey launched a three-run homer to right field with two outs in the third off right-hander Reid Anderson to put Burlington ahead for good, 3-0.

Game 2 is Saturday in Pulaski.

In other Appy League playoff action:

Bristol 5, Johnson City 4

Jake Snider and Eli Wilson had eighth-inning RBIs as the Pirates rallied to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 West Division series. With Bristol trailing, 3-2, Matt Morrow led off the eighth with an infield hit and Francisco Acuna followed with an RBI double. With one out, Wilson singled home Acuna for a 4-3 lead, then came home on a two-out infield single by Snider. Cardinals No. 7 prospect Jhon Torres had two RBIs and 23rd-ranked Mateo Gil added three hits and scored twice for Johnson City, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday. Gameday box score