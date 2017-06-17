Rocks' Blewett matches career high with 10 K's

The Royals' No. 4 prospect delivered the third consecutive scoreless outing by a Blue Rocks starter, tying his career high with 10 strikeouts while yielding two hits and three walks over six innings in a 7-0 thumping of Salem at Frawley Stadium.

A.J. Puckett dominated on Wednesday for Class A Advanced Wilmington. Cristian Castillo did the same on Thursday.

After Puckett lasted 6 1/3 innings and Castillo went eight. Blewett (4-5) said he didn't feel any pressure to continue the scoreless run. He simply fed off the momentum it created.

Gameday box score

"The way this team has been playing all year, it seems that everything has been contagious from the hitting side of things to when pitchers are doing well," the right-hander said "It seems to just carry over to the next day and then the next day. We'll have a little hiccup here and there, but we usually get right back on track and keep going with it."

Blewett didn't feel like he had his best stuff during warmups, but things quickly fell into place when he took the mound.

"I kept a positive mindset going into the game knowing when you have live hitters in there, everything changes," Blewett said. "All three pitches were actually working for me tonight. I mixed up timing with my leg kick and everything. I think that threw them off a little bit."

Blewett worked around at least one baserunner in each of the first five innings but none advanced past second base. The 2014 second-round pick set down the side in order in the sixth, capped by a seven-pitch strikeout of Jose Sermo to finish his night.

Blewett also fanned 10 last July 12 with Class A Lexington against Kannapolis and on Aug. 24 against West Virginia. With Friday's outing, the Baldwinsville, New York, native lowered his ERA to 4.00 over 72 innings in 13 starts this season.

"I just attacked the zone, didn't try to do too much, went right at them," Blewett said. "I faced most of these guys the last two years when they were in Greenville and this is the second time I've faced them this year, so I had a game plan and executed it."

Blewett moved into a tie for eighth in the Carolina League with 62 strikeouts. He also is sixth on the circuit in innings pitched.

MiLB include

Matt Tenuta pitched fanned six over three hitless innings to earn his first save.

Anderson Miller went 3-for-5 -- falling a home run shy of the cycle -- with an RBI and a run scored, while Kort Peterson added a solo homer and a single and Wander Franco went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Wilmington.

Salem starter Michael Shawaryn (0-2), the 12th-ranked Red Sox prospect, surrendered five runs on eight hits with two walks over 2 1/3 frames.