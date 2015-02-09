Blewett turns in one-hit start for Surprise

The No. 26 Royals prospect allowed one hit and picked up six strikeouts over five scoreless frames to lead Surprise to a 3-1 win over Scottsdale at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona Fall League action. With the outing, the right-hander improved to 2-0 and lowered his autumn ERA to 0.73.

Through his first two outings in the Arizona Fall League, Scott Blewett was locked in enough to earn Pitcher of the Week honors. On Friday, he was nearly unhittable.

In his first 7 1/3 frames with the Saguaros, Blewett yielded one earned run on five hits and four walks. In Friday's start, the 22-year-old didn't walk a single batter, tossing 42 of 58 pitches for strikes.

Following a perfect first inning, the 22-year-old native of upstate New York worked around his first baserunner of the day when Ronnie Dawson (Astros) reached on a fielding error with one down in the second. Catcher Meibrys Viloria (Royals) nabbed Dawson attempting to steal, and Mark Kolozsvary (Reds) flied out to left field.

That was the first of nine straight outs for the 2014 second-round pick. Kolozsvary broke the string with the game's first hit -- a single up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Blewett responded by inducing a flyout from Matt Winn (Giants) to finish his outing.

MLB.com top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. laced a run-scoring single in the first inning to start his two-hit afternoon, which bumped his average to .467 -- good for second in the AFL. Three innings later, No. 9 Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio crushed a solo dinger for his first AFL homer.

With the score 3-0 in the seventh, Scottsdale scored its lone run of the day when Dawson tripled to right field to drive in third-ranked Reds prospect Taylor Trammell.

In other AFL action:

Rafters 9, Javelinas 2

No. 5 D-backs prospect Daulton Varsho, ninth-ranked Rockies prospect Sam Hilliard and No. 27 Marlins prospect Bryson Brigman each had three hits for Salt River. Varsho's three singles raised his AFL average to .414. The 22-year-old backstop scored twice, drove in a pair and recorded his seventh stolen base, which ties him with Dawsonfor second in the Fall League. Hilliard doubled twice, swiped a bag and collected two RBIs and Brigman also notched three singles, adding an RBI and a run scored. No. 30 D-backs prospect Dominic Miroglio bashed a two-run shot to left in the second. No. 10 Rockies prospect Ryan Castellani got the start for the Rafters and yielded a run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven. Mariners second-ranked prospect Evan White delivered his second homer of the fall for Peoria, and No. 17 Rays prospect Joe McCarthy added an RBI knock. Gameday box score

Desert Dogs 9, Solar Sox 8 (11 innings)

Fourth-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Robert delivered a two-out, walk-off knock for Glendale, giving him two singles, an RBI and a run scored. Yu Chang (Indians) doubled, singled, plated two and scored twice for the Desert Dogs, and Keibert Ruiz (Dodgers) had two hits, and RBI and a run scored. Orioles right-hander Tanner Chleborad (1-1) worked around two hits and a pair of walks over two scoreless innings of relief to log the victory. No. 6 Cubs prospect Nico Hoerner was 4-for-5 with two runs scored for Mesa, and Trent Giambrone -- ranked 29th in the Chicago system -- plated three while going 3-for-6 and falling a triple short of the cycle. Gameday box score