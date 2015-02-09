Indy's Hayes tallies season-high four hits

Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect notched four hits for the first time this season in Triple-A Indianapolis' 11-5 win over Toledo at Fifth Third Field. He knocked in two runs and scored twice.

Ke'Bryan Hayes won the Minor League Gold Glove Award at third base the past two seasons, so he's probably already sharp enough to man the hot corner in the Majors. His bat, as evidenced Thursday night, isn't far behind.

Video: Indians' Hayes notches fourth hit

Hayes collected the first of the Indians' 18 hits, a two-out single to left field in the first inning against Ryan Carpenter (5-7). He bested the southpaw again with an RBI double to center in the third and another single to left in the fifth. His fourth hit, a one-out knock to left an inning later, came off lefty Jose Manuel Fernandez.

Gameday box score

After lining out to short in the seventh, the 22-year-old plated the Indians' final run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly to right that sent Hunter Owen home. Hayes has 42 RBIs on the season, five shy of the career high of 47 he set last year.

The 2015 first-rounder's big night broke him out of a small rut, as he had just four hits over his last seven games. But July was one of the better months of his season. Hayes' .451 slugging percentage was more than 40 points higher than his next best total for any month this year, and his .264 average matched what he posted in April. For the year, he's hitting .256 with a .747 OPS.

2019 MiLB include

Hayes, ranked as MLB.com's No. 39 overall prospect, sported a .293/.375/.444 slash line in 117 games last year for Double-A Altoona.

He was not the only standout performer of Thursday's win over the Mud Hens. Ninth-ranked Kevin Kramer homered in his third straight game and for the fifth time in eight games. No. 10 Will Craig logged two hits, two runs and two RBIs. No. 16 Jason Martin doubled twice on a three-hit night, his first since May 11.

Eighth-ranked Tigers prospect Daz Cameron singled in the fifth to extend his hitting streak to five games. Detroit's No. 11 prospect Willi Castro finished 2-for-4.

Indians right-hander Parker Markel (1-0) picked up the win after facing the minimum over the last two innings. He struck out three and hit a batter.