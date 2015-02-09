Hiura goes yard again for Brewers

A day after clubbing his first home run of Spring Training, the top-ranked Brewers prospect left the yard again. Hiura did a little bit of everything offensively -- drawing a walk, stealing a base and plating another run with a single -- in the Brewers' 11-2 romp over the A's on Saturday at Hohokam Stadium.

When Keston Hiura is swinging a hot bat, it might be best to get out of the way. Major League pitchers are learning the hard way this weekend.

Facing A's starter Tanner Anderson with one out in the second inning, Hiura sent a single back up the middle to score Manny Pina. Two innings later, MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect tried to manufacture a run, drawing a walk and leading a successful double-steal to put runners on second and third with one out, but the Brewers could not capitalize.

In the sixth, the 22-year-old faced Jerry Blevins with two men in scoring position. They didn't have to run with maximum effort because Hiura deposited a 2-2 offering from the veteran left-hander over the left field wall for his second homer in as many days. The back-to-back Organizational All-Star and 2018 Futures Game participant struck out in the seventh and is hitting .273 with a .976 OPS in Cactus League play.

The ninth overall pick of the 2017 Draft made it clear why he possesses a 70-grade hit tool through his play last year, his first full season in the Minor Leagues. Hiura began the campaign with Class A Advanced Carolina, where he batted .320/.382/.529 and earned a promotion to Double-A Biloxi. Although his numbers dipped there -- he hit .272 with a .755 OPS -- the UC Irvine product totaled 13 homers and 43 RBIs across both levels.

After the season, Hiura headed to the Arizona Fall League, where he posted a 323/.371/.563 slash line with five homers and a league-leading 33 RBIs. He was named the circuit's MVP and helped the Peoria Javelinas win the championship.

As recently as a month ago, Hiura's path to the Major Leagues -- at least for 2019 -- was clearer. But the team re-signed Mike Moustakas to a one-year deal, perhaps indicating the Brewers' preference to bring the California native up in 2020. But if the 5-foot-11 prospect keeps raking in the Minors, he could give the organization no choice.

Brewers No. 6 prospect Zack Brown tossed three innings of hitless relief, issuing a pair of walks and lowering his spring ERA to 1.50. No. 30 Trent Grisham clubbed a solo shot.

Third-ranked A's prospect Sean Murphy lined an RBI single in the ninth.

In other spring action:

Orioles (ss) 17, Rays 15

Ryan Mountcastle capped a three-hit effort with his first spring homer as the second-ranked Orioles prospect blasted a three-run shot to center field as part of a four-RBI day. Orioles No. 4 prospect Austin Hays crushed a two-run shot, doubled, knocked in four runs and scored twice. No. 25 Drew Jackson singled and drove in a run with a groundout in the second. O's No. 21 prospect Cody Carroll tossed a perfect frame of relief with a punchout. Rays No. 9 prospect Brandon Lowe continued his torrid spring with a two-run dinger, an RBI single and two runs scored. He's batting .462 in nine Grapefruit League games. Box score

Twins 10, Pirates 1

No. 17 Twins prospect Luis Arraez doubled and scored a run, while 22nd-ranked LaMonte Wade clubbed a three-run dinger and singled. Pirates No. 11 prospect Jason Martin ripped a triple to right in the eighth and scored the Bucs' lone run. Box score

Mets 10, Red Sox 2

Top Mets prospect Pete Alonso mashed his third spring roundtripper, a prodigious solo shot in the sixth, and added a base hit to raise his average to .423. Box score

Braves 6, Tigers 4

Braves No. 4 prospect Cristian Pache mashed a two-run blast for his second homer in as many days. Fifth-ranked Austin Riley doubled and singled, whie No. 29 Jefrey Ramos crushed a solo shot in the seventh. Tigers No. 5 prospect Daz Cameron laced an RBI double that scored 15th-ranked Sergio Alcantara, who walked. No. 8 prospect Christin Stewart lined a two-run double to right and scored for Detroit. Box score

Astros 9, Cardinals 3

Second-ranked Astros prospect Kyle Tucker entered as a pinch-runner and scored a run, while No. 3 Yordan Alvarez singled and scored twice. Seth Beer (No. 10) and Myles Straw (No. 16) also scored for Houston. No. 15 Astros prospect Brandon Bielak allowed a hit over three innings of scoreless relief to earn the win. Cardinals No. 13 prospect Tommy Edman clubbed a two-run blast, singled and made a spectacular play going to his right at second base. Top St. Louis prospect Alex Reyes yielded a pair of walks in a scoreless inning. Box score

Blue Jays 8, Phillies 7

No. 11 Blue Jays prospect Anthony Alford clubbed his fourth spring dinger, a three-run blast, walked and scored twice. No. 21 prospect Rowdy Tellez singled and scored for Toronto. Box score

Cubs (ss) 11, Angels (ss) 4

An injury to top Angels prospect Jo Adell overshadowed a monster game by Cubs No. 2 prospect Nico Hoerner. Hoerner hit his first Cactus League homer, a two-run shot in the third, and added a double and a walk with three runs scored. MLB.com's No. 100 overall prospect is 5-for-6 (.833) this spring. Adell singled in his only at-bat in the second inning but slipped while rounding second base, sprained his ankle and strained his hamstring. Angels No. 4 prospect Jahmai Jones doubled in a run in the fourth and walked twice. Cubs No. 22 prospect Oscar De La Cruz yielded a run on two hits and struck out a pair in the ninth inning. Angels No. 2 prospect Griffin Canning issued four walks over 1 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits. Box score

Indians 7, Rockies (ss) 1

Indians No. 22 prospect Daniel Johnson scored twice without registering an official at-bat after entering as a pinch-runner in the sixth. Rockies No. 7 prospect Tyler Nevin had a hit in two at-bats to raise his spring average to .417. Box score

Padres 6, Reds 2

Padres No. 4 prospect Francisco Mejia bashed a go-ahead grand slam, his third homer of the spring, in the seventh inning. MLB.com's No. 26 overall prospect is batting .455 with nine RBIs and a 1.500 OPS in nine Cactus League games. Box score

White Sox 12, Rangers 2

White Sox prospects Ryan Burr (No. 30), Caleb Frare (No. 25) and Zach Thompson (No. 24) each tossed an inning of hitless relief. Box score

Dodgers 2, Mariners 0

Dodgers No. 2 prospect Keibert Ruiz singled in his lone at-bat, while Mariners No. 9 prospect Erik Swanson yielded two runs on two hits -- both solo homers by Kike Hernandez -- with four strikeouts over 2 2/3 innings. Box score

Cubs 8, Giants 0

Cubs No. 11 prospect Zack Short tripled and scored a run, while 20th-ranked Trent Giambrone delivered an RBI single in the second inning. Box score

D-backs (ss) 13, Royals 5

Pavin Smith, Arizona's No. 17 prospect, delivered an RBI single in the eighth inning in his first at-bat of the spring, while 20th-ranked Marcus Wilson scored one run and plated another by flying into a forceout in the seventh. Royals No. 19 prospect Meibrys Viloria homered and scored twice on a two-hit day. Box score

Brewers (ss) 5, Angels (ss) 1

Brewers No. 2 prospect Corey Ray doubled and scored a run, while 29th-ranked Tyrone Taylor had a hit in three at-bats. Marcos Diplan, Milwaukee's 17th-ranked prospect, walked three and gave up a run on one hit while recording two outs. Box score

Offseason MiLB include

Yankees 6, Orioles 1

Yankees No. 3 prospect Albert Abreu worked around three walks and a pair of hits over 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out one. Orioles No. 13 prospect Jean Carlos Encarnacion registered his first hit of the spring, a single in the eighth. Box score

Marlins 2, Nationals 1

Nats No. 2 prospect Carter Kieboom bashed his first Grapefruit League homer in the ninth inning. MLB.com's No. 25 overall prospect is batting .313 (5-for-16) with four RBIs and a 1.054 OPS in his second big league camp. Box score

Rockies 5, D-backs 1

Rockies No. 2 prospect Colton Welker and third-ranked Garrett Hampson both recorded a pair of hits, while No. 27 Roberto Ramos blasted a two-run homer on a two-hit night in his spring debut. Peter Lambert, Colorado's fourth-ranked prospect, yielded a run on a hit and a walk with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings and No. 20 Jesus Tinoco fanned the only batter he faced. D-backs No. 4 prospect Daulton Varsho singled and scored a run, but 10th-ranked Taylor Clarke was tagged for two runs on five hits with three strikeouts over 3 1/3 innings. No. 14 Yoan Lopez allowed two runs on two hits and a walk in one frame and 30 Kevin Ginkel yielded a hit in a scoreless inning. Box score