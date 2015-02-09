Hart tosses shutout in Triple-A debut

The 26-year-old left-hander tossed a nine-inning shutout, striking out eight and scattering five hits, to lead Pawtucket to a 4-0 win over Lehigh Valley at McCoy Stadium. Hart's gem was the first nine-inning shutout this season at the Triple-A level, and Pawtucket's first since Shawn Haviland achieved the feat on June 8, 2017.

Kyle Hart was scheduled to make his Triple-A debut on Tuesday, but both ends of Pawtucket's doubleheader were postponed by rain. Instead of bumping Hart to Wednesday, the PawSox went with starter Joe Smith in the opener of the twinbill and a bullpen game in the nightcap. Had Hart started any of those seven-inning contests, he wouldn't have been able to do what he did Thursday for the first time in his four-year career.

Hart retired the first seven IronPigs he faced before giving up a single to Rob Brantly in the third inning that just eluded the glove of shortstop Chad De La Guerra in shallow left. Lehigh Valley's biggest threat came an inning later when Andrew Romine's double to left was followed by a single from Ali Castillo, putting runners at the corners with one out. Hart escaped the jam by getting Mitch Walding to bounce into a 4-6-3 double play on the first pitch. He proceeded to set down 12 Lehigh Valley batters in a row and stranded Malquin Canelo at second after a leadoff single in the ninth.

The nine frames are a career high for Hart, who was drafted in the 19th round in 2016 out of the University of Indiana, trumping his eight frames for Double-A Portland on May 27, 2018. He threw 108 pitches -- 74 for strikes -- the fourth time in 10 starts this season he has eclipse the century mark.

The Cincinnati native was called up to Pawtucket on Tuesday after opening at Portland, where he spent the entire 2018 season. He had a 2.91 ERA and 1.01 WHIP over 55 2/3 innings this year for Boston's Double-A affiliate. His 60 strikeouts over that span are still tied for fifth-most in the Eastern League.

It's the K category in which the southpaw has seen the most growth in 2019. Hart fanned only 16.7 percent of the batters he faced at Double-A last season, but that number had climbed to 27 percent this season before his promotion. That K rate ranks sixth in the Eastern League, topping prospects such as Anthony Kay (25.7), Patrick Murphy (25.4) and Casey Mize (24.5). Hart typically sports an average fastball but mixes it well with a slider, curveball and changeup. The whole package has been effective against both lefties and righties this season with the former hitting .225 against Hart in Double-A and the latter hitting .181.

Hart's gem Thursday might not even be his most noteworthy start of the 2019 season, however. He tossed 6 2/3 innings as the starter in Portland's no-hitter at Binghamton back on April 25, the Sea Dogs' first nine-inning no-hitter since Aug. 13, 2001.

Bryce Brentz went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two RBIs and also made a nice diving catch to rob Adam Haseley of a hit in the sixth. Jantzen Witte hit a two-run homer to right center off Lehigh Valley right-handed reliever Seth McGarry in the seventh to provide the rest of the Pawtucket offense.

No. 10 Phillies prospect Ranger Suarez allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while fanning five over six innings in the loss. He is now 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA through six Triple-A starts this season.