Chukars' Isbel off to quick start at plate

Kansas City's third-round Draft pick notched three hits for his second consecutive game and drove in two runs as Rookie-level Idaho Falls topped Grand Junction, 7-4, on Wednesday at Suplizio Field.

The Royals didn't waste much time getting Isbel into action, sending him to the Pioneer League eight days after he signed following the First-Year Player Draft.

"I'm just trying to keep it simple and get a good pitch to hit," said Isbel. "Things are working out for me right now."

After grounding to second base in the first inning and flying out to left field in the fourth, Isbel found his stroke with a line-drive double off a fastball to right that plated Rudy Martin in the fifth. He doubled again off a fastball two innings later -- this time to left -- but was left stranded at second base.

Isbel collected his third double of the contest in the ninth on a rope to right, this time off a changeup, that scored Tyler James.

"[The pitchers] haven't faced me, and obviously I haven't faced them, so we are kind of new to each other," said Isbel. "We're still trying to figure each other out in different ways."

The 21-year-old outfielder tallied three hits, two RBIs and two runs Tuesday in the Chukars' 7-4 series opening loss. He scored twice and drove in a run on one hit and two walks in his season debut Monday.

"It's always good to get out to the park and get a few hits," Isbel said. "Hopefully we'll keep it rolling and we can keep winning. I want to become a better player and give everything I can in order to help our team win."

The University of Las Vegas product increased his power and extra-base potential in his last season with the Rebels. He belted 14 homers after hitting just six the previous season while improving his OPS from .795 to 1.084. He posted a .643 slugging percentage, batting.357 with 56 RBIs over 59 games.

Last summer, Isbel played for the Yarmouth Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod League. He hit .265 with 32 runs and 19 RBIs in 42 games. Named an All-Star, he expanded upon his versatility with a stint at second base.

"I just don't want to let the game speed up on me," said Isbel. "It moves at a much quicker pace, and if you're able to slow the game down, which I've been trying to do lately, that should work out."

After three games, he's already finding a comfort zone at the plate and with his club.

"It's been awesome," Isbel said. "The guys and coaches I'm around are like family. They play their hearts out every day and I'm just happy to be a part of it."

Offerman Collado picked up three hits, two runs and an RBI and Nick Hutchins homered for Idaho Falls.

Domingo Pena (1-0) allowed one run on four hits without a walk over five innings out of the Chukars bullpen.