Tucker reaches five times for Grizzlies

After reaching with free passes in his first four trips to the plate, baseball's No. 8 overall prospect hit an RBI double in the eighth inning as Triple-A Fresno topped El Paso, 5-1.

Kyle Tucker might have gotten tired of walking on Thursday night, so he made himself run.

Video: Grizzlies' Tucker works fourth walk

Tucker worked his first base on balls in the bottom of the first inning and walked again to lead off the third. After being retired on the basepaths both times, Houston's No. 2 prospect walked and was left aboard in the fourth. The 21-year-old took his final base on balls in the sixth, the first time he'd walked more than twice in a game all year.

Gameday box score

With two outs in the eighth, Tucker followed No. 14 Astros prospect Myles Straw's triple to right field with an RBI double the same way off reliever Kazuhisa Makita. The 2015 first-rounder came home one batter later on Jack Mayfield's single to short.

Video: Grizzlies' Tucker thumps RBI double

The performance marked Tucker's first game reaching base five times since May 28, when he recorded three hits and two walks.

The Tampa, Florida, native has been on a tear since returning from the Major Leagues earlier this month. Thursday's showing pushed his slash line in 16 games for the month to .463/.532/.940 with 10 home runs and 24 RBIs. The home run output marks four more than any other month this season, and the RBI total equaled his best -- set over the course of 11 more games played in May.