Ice powers Captains' romp with seven RBIs

The Indians' No. 21 prospect went yard from both sides of the plate and drove in a career-best seven runs in his first multi-homer game as a professional as the Captains thumped Dayton, 15-6, at Fifth Third Field.

Logan Ice's top priority in any start behind the plate is to help his pitching staff produce a win. On Sunday afternoon, he assisted Class A Lake County with a career day in the batter's box.

"It felt good, really good, actually," Ice said. "I felt like I hadn't been doing as much as I could offensively for the team, and today I was able to help out. It was good to help us get the win today."

Video: Lake County's Ice bashes grand slam

Since a strong April in which he batted .258/.383/.364 in 20 games, Ice saw his average dip to .197 and his OPS fall to .595 entering Sunday's series finale. Against the Dragons, he broke out for his first multi-hit game since April 24. With the score tied, 1-1, in the fifth, Ice clobbered a three-run homer to left-center field to put Lake County ahead for good. An inning later, with a run already home, the Oregon State product bashed a grand slam to cap a second straight five-run frame.

"It's the goal as a hitter to drive runs in. That's what you want to do as a hitter in those spots," he said. "That's how you win games, so it was good to have the opportunity and execute."

A switch-hitting catcher, Ice was thrilled to hit the ball with authority against both left-handed starter Scott Moss and right-handed reliever Lucas Benenati.

Gameday box score

"I went from the right side first and then followed with the left second. First ime I have ever done that," he said. "It feels good to do it from both sides because I've been working hard to make changes and get consistent hard contact.

MiLB include

"I just think for me, it's nice to see the results benefit me. I've hit balls hard the last four or five games and haven't had much to show for it, so I was just glad it turned out it went my way and helped us win."

Ice wasn't the Captains' only contributor on a 15-hit day. Luke Wakamatsu homered for the second straight game and drove in four runs, while Junior Soto added three RBIs.

"It was a good day for us," Ice said. "We got the series win, and [starter Tanner Tully] threw the ball great. Anytime you win a ballgame and a series, it's a good feeling headed home."

Video: Lake County's Ice hits three-run homer

Tully (3-5) gave up four runs -- one earned -- on four hits over seven innings, striking out eight against one walk. Jacob Lee tossed a perfect eighth and Ryder Ryan allowed two runs on four hits in the ninth.

"My first job is to handle the staff for that day," Ice said. "I will always make that the first priority, but to help on both sides of the ball is awesome."