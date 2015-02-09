Lakeland's Sodders takes no-no into eighth

The 23-year-old set down the first eight batters he faced, then settled in again to retire 11 in a row in a stretch that spanned the fourth through eighth innings.

Austin Sodders had it all working on Saturday as he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in Class A Advanced Lakeland's 4-2 victory over St. Lucie at First Data Field.

Sodders got a boost from left fielder Cam Gibson, who robbed leadoff hitter Jacob Zanon of an extra-base hit with a spectacular catch in the opening frame, then took a homer away from Mets No. 20 prospect Luis Carpio for the second out in the seventh.

The only hit the southpaw allowed came on a 3-1 pitch to No. 9 hitter Dan Rizzie, who singled up the middle with one out in the eighth. Sodders (2-2), who walked four and struck out four, was replaced by righty Eduardo Jimenez.

Jimenez inherited runners on first and second and, after a four-pitch walk to Zanon, gave up a run-scoring fielder's choice to top Mets prospect Andres Gimenez. After seventh-ranked Kevin Kaczmarski delivered an RBI single, Desmond Lindsay flied to center field to end the inning. Both runs were charged to Sodders.

The 2016 seventh-round pick fell five outs short of pitching Lakeland's first no-hitter since Rick Porcello, Robbie Weinhardt and Cody Satterwhite combined on a seven-inning gem against St. Lucie in the second game of a doubleheader on July 19, 2008.