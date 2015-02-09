Jordan powers Ems to Game 1 victory

The Cubs prospect clubbed a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning to propel Eugene to a 3-2 win over Spokane in the opener of the best-of-5 series.

In Game 1 of the Northwest League Championship Series on Sunday, the former Husky showed no signs of discomfort in Duck country.

EUGENE, Ore. -- Levi Jordan will admit it's taken him some time to adjust to PK Park. He played at the University of Oregon's home stadium a handful of times in college but solely as a bitter rival from the University of Washington.

Gameday box score

"It feels good to be here in the Northwest," Jordan said. "It feels like I'm at home."

The Puyallup, Washington, native launched a 2-2 pitch from reliever Jesus Linarez over the left-field fence for his second Minor League homer and first of the postseason.

"He left one up for me, so I was able to get a good barrel on it," Jordan said. "We watched it go out and I was able to fire up the dugout."

The Emeralds knotted the score at 2-2 in the fifth on RBI singles by Luis Vazquez and Nelson Velazquez. Rangers No. 3 prospect Julio Pablo Martinez and Diosbel Arias slugged solo homers in the fourth to put the Indians up, 2-0.

• Complete postseason coverage »

Ivan Medina earned his second playoff save, striking out two and working around one hit. He stranded a runner at third after Tanner Gardner singled up the middle and made it all the way to third on Starling Joseph's foulout to catcher Caleb Knight right in front of the Indians dugout. There was a disagreement between Spokane manager Kenny Holmberg and crew chief Emma Charlesworth, who eventually tossed the Indians' skipper, on whether Knight actually caught the ball and Gardner advanced two bases amid the commotion.

Eugene improved to 3-0 in the playoffs, winning each contest by the same score and coming from behind in all three.

MiLB include

"Isn't that crazy?" Jordan said. "Instead of playing for one at a time, we're playing for that big inning. We've been getting that key hit, and it's been big for us."

Jordan was technically a visitor at PK Park again on Sunday. The Indians are being forced to play all five games in Eugene due to a conflict with the Spokane County Fair.

The Emeralds also will be the "road" team for Game 2 on Monday at 10:05 p.m. ET.