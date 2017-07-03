Brewers' Brinson logs another three-RBI game

Milwaukee's top prospect went 3-for-5 with a homer, a triple and three RBIs to pace Triple-A Colorado Springs in an 11-0 romp at Omaha on Sunday evening.

It would be tough for Lewis Brinson to state his case for another shot at "The Show" more cleanly.

Over eight games since returning to the Pacific Coast League on Monday from a big league stint, the 23-year-old outfielder has posted four three-RBI games. He's 14-for-34 (.412) since coming back to the Sky Sox and batting .329/.404/.560 with 17 doubles, nine homers, two triples and eight steals over 53 Triple-A games this year.

The No. 13 overall prospect lost a seven-pitch battle to Storm Chasers starter Christian Binford by striking out in the first inning and he flew out on the fourth pitch from Binford in the third. In the fifth, he lined a single on a 1-0 offering from the righty, and in the sixth, he took Binford out of the yard in left for a two-run jack.

Facing Kansas City No. 8 prospect Kyle Zimmer with one on and two out in the eighth, the native of Fort Lauderdale drilled an opposite-field triple.

"When he was hitting in the cage today working, you could see that he was focused," Sweet told MiLB.com on Monday. "He was determined. He had that chip on his shoulder like, 'I'm going to get back doing this. I'm going to get back up there and show them exactly what I can do.'

"That's exactly the type of athlete you want. Things like that are what separates winners in the game. The guys who want to get right back out there and get to work are the guys who usually wind up succeeding and having very good careers. I know his first taste of the big leagues was maybe not what he expected or looked for, but he came back here, and I could tell he had that brightness to his eyes."

Nate Orf belted two home runs and plated four for the Sky Sox. Kyle Wren went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Angel Ventura, a 24-year-old righty, improved to 3-1 with a 3.68 ERA with the victory. He scattered five hits and three walks, collecting two punchouts over 7 1/3 innings. Stephen Kohlscheen went the rest of the way, allowing a hit and a walk while fanning a pair.