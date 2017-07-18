Red-hot Brinson continues raking for Sky Sox

Milwaukee's top prospect logged his third four-hit game of the season Monday night as Triple-A Colorado Springs topped Omaha in 12 innings, 8-4, at Werner Park.

"You want to think you're living right," Brinson said with a laugh. "You want to take [hits] whenever you can get them. One of the hardest things to do in sports is to hit a baseball. When you do get hits, you take them as they come and you don't complain about it. I'll take any squibber or blooper that gets in there."

MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect lofted a single to center field in the first inning to get things started. He fanned in the third and popped out to first in the sixth.

Video: Lewis Brinson puts the Sky Sox ahead late

Brinson bounced back with a single to right in the eighth, then picked up his lone RBI with another knock to right with two outs in the ninth. Though he flew out to end the 11th, the 23-year-old grounded a single through the middle in the 12th for his final hit of the night.

The evening continued a scorching stretch for the outfielder, who has hit safely in each of his last 12 games. During that stretch, he has gone 22-for-52 (.423) and has accumulated at least four hits twice.

Despite departing the Sky Sox briefly to go to the Futures Game in Miami -- about a half an hour from his hometown of Fort Lauderdale -- Brinson has remained remarkably consistent at the plate.

"I'm feeling pretty good," the 2012 first-round pick said. "Coming off the All-Star break, we had three games off from rain. It was tough to kind of get in a rhythm, but I just stayed with my same approach. I tried to stay back up the middle and not try to do too much."

Video: Lewis Brinson gets aboard again for the Sky Sox

Brinson made his Major League debut on June 11 this season and spent 14 games with the Brewers, producing a .097/.200/.161 slash line. Since returning to Colorado Springs on June 26, he has collected hits in 15 of 16 contests and ended up with multiple hits eight times. His average with the Sky Sox sits at .344.

The Coral Springs High School product said his brief stint in the Majors taught him some valuable lessons about hitting.

"I learned to be patient and kind of stay within yourself," he said. "Those guys up there are up there for a reason. They know how to get guys out. Obviously, they have good stuff, but they know how to get you out of your element a little bit."

MiLB include

During his time in the Pacific Coast League, Brinson said he has simply focused on improving his consistency while waiting for another opportunity to open up in Milwaukee.

"You're always anxious to get back to the big leagues after getting sent down," he said. "The only thing I can control is my performance on the field. Whenever the Brewers make that phone call, I'll be ready."

Andrew Barbosa (4-1) got the win for Colorado Springs after holding Omaha to a run on two hits and a walk over the final two innings.

Storm Chasers starter Jake Junis, the Royals No. 5 prospect, yielded four hits and a walk while striking out six over six scoreless frames, but reliever Brian Flynn served up five runs -- one earned -- on four hits while walking one and fanning one over 1 2/3 innings to fall to 4-2.