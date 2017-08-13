News

Brinson in midst of power surge for Sky Sox

Top Brewers prospect homers in three straight plate appearances

Lewis Brinson has amassed 12 total bases in his last two games for Colorado Springs. (Jamie Harms/MiLB.com)

By Michael Leboff / MiLB.com | August 13, 2017 7:35 PM ET

Lewis Brinson is swinging the bat like a player who wants to get back up to the Major Leagues.

Following a homer in his last trip to the dish in Saturday's game, Milwaukee's top prospect went yard in his first two at-bats Sunday as Triple-A Colorado Springs fell to New Orleans, 8-4, at Security Service Field. 

In his first at-bat, Brinson sent a 1-0 pitch from Omar Bencomo over the fence in right-center field to put the Sky Sox up 1-0. He victimized the right-hander again in the third, time sending a 1-1 offering to left-center for a three-run shot.

It marked the second time this year that MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect homered twice in the same game. The 23-year-old went downtown twice against Oklahoma City on June 1.

"I think the mental side of my approach has been a work in progress throughout my career," Brinson said at the time. "These past few years, I think I've got a lot better at taking it one at-bat at a time and not chasing hits. Instead, I'm just trying to get the barrel on the ball and the results will come on their own."

The 23-year-old outfielder reached base for a third time on an intentional walk by Victor Payano in the ninth.

Brinson made his Major League debut on June 11. In 21 games with the Brewers, he went 5-for-47 with a pair of two homers and three RBIs. Since his return to Triple-A on Aug. 4, the Florida native is hitting .250 (7-for-28) with three long balls and five RBIs in six games.

In 75 games with Colorado Springs the 2012 first-round pick is hitting .334 and sports a .972 OPS with 13 homers and 48 RBIs. 

After Peter Mooney put the Baby Cakes ahead with an RBI single in the 11th, Ramon Cabrera padded the lead with a three-run blast.

Rehabbing Major Leaguer Chase Anderson allowed four runs on six hits and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings for the Sky Sox. 

Tayron Guerrero (1-2) allowed one hit in a pair of scoreless innings en route to the win.

