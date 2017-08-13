Brinson in midst of power surge for Sky Sox

Following a homer in his last trip to the dish in Saturday's game, Milwaukee's top prospect went yard in his first two at-bats Sunday as Triple-A Colorado Springs fell to New Orleans, 8-4, at Security Service Field.

Lewis Brinson is swinging the bat like a player who wants to get back up to the Major Leagues.

Video: Colorado Springs' Brinson homers again

In his first at-bat, Brinson sent a 1-0 pitch from Omar Bencomo over the fence in right-center field to put the Sky Sox up 1-0. He victimized the right-hander again in the third, time sending a 1-1 offering to left-center for a three-run shot.

It marked the second time this year that MLB.com's No. 15 overall prospect homered twice in the same game. The 23-year-old went downtown twice against Oklahoma City on June 1.

Gameday box score

"I think the mental side of my approach has been a work in progress throughout my career," Brinson said at the time. "These past few years, I think I've got a lot better at taking it one at-bat at a time and not chasing hits. Instead, I'm just trying to get the barrel on the ball and the results will come on their own."

The 23-year-old outfielder reached base for a third time on an intentional walk by Victor Payano in the ninth.

Brinson made his Major League debut on June 11. In 21 games with the Brewers, he went 5-for-47 with a pair of two homers and three RBIs. Since his return to Triple-A on Aug. 4, the Florida native is hitting .250 (7-for-28) with three long balls and five RBIs in six games.

MiLB include

In 75 games with Colorado Springs the 2012 first-round pick is hitting .334 and sports a .972 OPS with 13 homers and 48 RBIs.

• Get tickets to a Sky Sox game »

After Peter Mooney put the Baby Cakes ahead with an RBI single in the 11th, Ramon Cabrera padded the lead with a three-run blast.

Rehabbing Major Leaguer Chase Anderson allowed four runs on six hits and struck out two in 4 1/3 innings for the Sky Sox.

Tayron Guerrero (1-2) allowed one hit in a pair of scoreless innings en route to the win.