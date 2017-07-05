Brinson keeps knocking in runs for Sky Sox

Milwaukee's top prospect went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored as Triple-A Colorado Springs edged Nashville, 9-8, at Security Service Field. It marked the third consecutive game in which Brinson drove in three runs and his second straight with three hits.

On the Fourth of July, three continued to be the magic number for Lewis Brinson at the plate.

The 23-year-old outfielder put the Sky Sox on the board in the first inning with a double down the left-field line that plated Milwaukee's ninth-ranked prospect Mauricio Dubon. After walking an inning later, MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect ripped a double to center to lead off the fifth. He scored two batters later on a single by Brewers No. 10 prospect Brett Phillips.

In the sixth, Brinson roped a two-run single to left to help Colorado Springs turn a one-run deficit into a 7-6 lead. He found his way aboard one more time in the eighth, reaching on a throwing error by rehabbing Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien.

The evening continued an impressive stretch at the plate for the 23-year-old outfielder. He returned to the Sky Sox on June 26 after hitting .097 over 14 games in the big leagues, but has gone 17-for-38 (.447) with three homers and 13 RBIs in nine games back in the Pacific Coast League. Over that span, he has five multi-hit games, five games with three RBIs and three games with three or more hits.

Brinson's hot streak has lifted him into seventh on the circuit in batting average at .336, while his .986 OPS in 54 contests sits third behind teammate Garrett Cooper (1.045) and Reno's Oswaldo Arcia (1.117).

Cooper finished with a homer and a double and plated two runs for Colorado Springs. Kyle Wren added a pair of singles and tied a club record by swiping four bases.

Reliever Tristan Archer (6-2) picked up the win for the Sky Sox after hurling 1 2/3 perfect innings.

Sounds third baseman Renato Nunez belted a solo shot in the fifth to tie Lehigh Valley's Scott Kingery for the Minor League lead with 22 homers. Oakland's 17th-ranked prospect also added a double and drove in three runs.

Semien went yard and singled as he continued working his way back from a right wrist contusion suffered in April. Mark Canha chipped in a three-run shot for Nashville.

Sounds reliever Tucker Healy dropped to 1-2 after surrendering an unearned run on two hits and a walk over two innings.