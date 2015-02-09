Lewis, India headline FSL All-Star rosters

FSL president Ken Carson released the rosters for the June 15 exhibition at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, with Lewis, India, Travis Swaggerty, Trevor Larnach and Vidal Brujan among the most recognizable names slated to make the trip.

Twins top prospect Royce Lewis and Reds No. 4 prospect Jonathan India headline the list of players headed to Jupiter this summer for the 2019 Florida State League All-Star Game.

Complete FSL All-Star rosters: North Division | South Division

Lewis, the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball, leads a group of eight Fort Myers players headed to the All-Star Game. Lewis' South Division squad will also be managed by Miracle manager Toby Gardenhire, while Daytona skipper Ricky Gutierrez is penciled in to manage the North team after the Tortugas and Miracle met in last year's league championship series.

The 19-year-old Lewis, a shortstop, is hitting .238 with a homer, 12 RBIs, nine stolen bases and 25 runs scored in 43 games this season. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft before receiving a $6.7 million signing bonus. He spent half of his first full season in 2018 at Fort Myers, hitting .292 with 14 homers and 74 RBIs in 121 games across two levels.

India, MLB.com's No. 49 overall prospect, was the Reds' first-round pick last summer out of the University of Florida. He's felt at home back in the Sunshine State this season, hitting .266 with six home runs, 18 RBIs, 19 walks and 28 runs in 42 games with Daytona.

2019 Minor League All-Star Games »

Swaggerty, 21, is batting .253 with three longballs and 13 RBIs and seven steals in 39 games with Bradenton. The center fielder was Pittsburgh's first-round selection in last year's Draft before being named a New York-Penn League All-Star last summer.

Larnach, the Twins' first-round pick last year out of Oregon State, has a .281 average with a pair of homers and 23 RBIs in 42 games with Fort Myers. Brujan, a switch-hitting Rays infielder with Charlotte, is batting .293 with a homer and 14 RBIs in 38 games a year after he was voted a Midwest League All-Star and one of MiLB.com's Rays Organization All-Stars. The 21-year-old hit .313 with 41 RBIs last year across two levels.

The North's pitching staff features three Blue Jays prospects -- Graham Spraker, Brad Wilson and Nick Allgeyer -- while Fort Myers dominates the South's arms with Bryan Sammons, Johan Quezada, Alex Phillips and Tom Hackimer.

The All-Star Game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET, with a 5:10 p.m. Home Run Derby getting the night started.