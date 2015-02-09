Thorpe posts seven zeros for Lookouts

Thorpe carried a no-hitter into the fifth and was lights-out for sven innings as the Lookouts blanked Pensacola, 5-0. The 22-year-old gave up two hits and a walk while striking out seven in his second straight victory.

Although it's statistically been his best month to date -- at least in games that count -- Lewis Thorpe has had a hard time going deep into starts for Double-A Chattanooga. The 10th-ranked Twins prospect held a 3.00 ERA over 15 innings across four previous July outings, but he stretched out in Friday night's tilt at AT&T Field.

The Melbourne, Australia, native earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors with a late-June hot streak but totaled nine innings in his first three July starts before pitching for the World team in the Futures Game. He did not fare well in the prospect showcase and was roughed up for three runs on three hits, including two homers, while recording two outs.

Thorpe returned to the Lookouts with six strong innings on Sunday against Mobile, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five. After struggling to get his ERA below 5.00 over the first two months of the season, Friday's start improved that mark to 3.61 -- 10th best in the league. He ranks third with 118 strikeouts.

He retired the first 11 batters -- including four successive strikeouts over the first and second -- before shortstop Jordan Gore made an errant throw on Mitch Nay's grounder with two outs in the fourth. Thorpe walked the next batter, No. 8 Reds prospect Shed Long, on four pitches but induced a flyout from 16th-ranked Aristides Aquino to quell the threat.

The 6-foot-1 left-hander got two quick outs in the fifth before Taylor Featherston bounced a single through the middle on an 0-2 pitch for the Blue Wahoos' first hit. Thorpe whiffed Chris Okey on three pitches for the final out of the frame and worked a 1-2-3 sixth. Narciso Crook lined a single to right with two outs in the seventh, but Thorpe got Gavin LaValley to fly out to right field, ending his outing after 90 pitches, 66 strikes.

No. 7 Twins prospect Brent Rooker had a pair of knocks, including his 20th homer of the year, which kept him tied for the league lead with Biloxi's Corey Ray, who also went yard on Friday. Alex Perez punctuated the Lookouts' four-run fourth with a two-RBI double.