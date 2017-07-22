Legends' Bender twirls six hitless innings

The Royals prospect pitched six hitless innings in his second start of the season, striking out seven and walking two, in the Legends' 2-1 victory over Columbia at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Changing pace after a midseason shift from the bullpen to the rotation is an adjustment with which Anthony Bender is familiar. And it didn't take long for him to get the hang of things for Class A Lexington.

"I was pitching off of my fastball, moving in and out," the 22-year-old said. "I would mix my fastball on the corners then come back with a slider -- I threw a couple to lefties that were good, but lefties I would throw my changeup more."

It was his second start after 14 relief appearances and the longest outing of his professional career. The seven strikeouts marked a season high for Bender (3-2), falling one shy of the personal best he set last Aug. 16 in the Rookie-level Arizona League.

Over 40 1/3 innings in his first full season, the California native has a 3.79 ERA with five saves and 37 strikeouts.

"It's kind of nice going back to my old routines and knowing every fifth day I was going to be out there instead of going from the 'pen and having to be ready every day," Bender said.

The 2016 20th-round pick also began his debut season a reliever, making four appearances out of the bullpen before starting in his final five games.

"I kind of just try and go out and be the same as always," Bender said. "I don't think stretching out my pitch count is going to turn me into a different pitcher at all. I'm just going to go out and do the same thing and hopefully get the same result."

The Santa Rosa Junior College product pitched a 1-2-3 first before walking Dan Rizzie to start the second. He got out of the inning when Jay Jabs flied to left and Luis Carpio and Vinny Siena struck out.

Bender worked around a one-out walk to Arnaldo Berrios in the third and retired the final 11 batters he faced. He finished his outing with a three-pitch strikeout of Jacob Zanon, each offering taking him past his targeted 75-pitch limit.

"I was a little bummed coming out of the game knowing I had a no-hitter going," Bender said. "Since it was only my second start I was on a pretty strict pitch count, which is understandable."

With a 2-0 lead, the Legends turned to Kevin Lenik in the seventh, and the right-hander surrendered a leadoff homer to right to Dash Winningham.

Lenik allowed another hit and two walks before Vance Tatum worked around a one-out double in the ninth for his first South Atlantic League save.

Lexington scored both of its runs in the third as Royals No. 12 prospect Khalil Lee delivered an RBI groundout and Angelo Castellano singled home John Brontsema.