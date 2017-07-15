Legends' Gasparini ends marathon with a bang

The Class A teams played for five hours and 51 minutes on Thursday before a storm rumbled through the area and forced the game to be suspended until Friday. That set the stage for Marten Gasparini to play the hero.

At this point, the Lexington Legends and Delmarva Shorebirds are probably sick of each other.

The Royals' No. 18 prospect led off the 21st inning with a home run as the Legends posted a well-earned 7-6 win over the Shorebirds at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in one of the longest games in South Atlantic League history.

Gasparini sent the fourth pitch after play resumed over the right field fence for his eighth homer of the season and second in four games.

For a while, it looked like the Shorebirds were going to extend the game. Jake Ring hit a one-out double in the bottom of the 21st, barely missing a game-tying homer, and the next two batters reached to load the bases. But Jose Veras was able to induce a double play to end the game, nearly 24 hours after it started.

The teams combined for 35 hits and 50 strikeouts, used 13 pitchers who threw 624 pitches and left 64 runners on base.

Lexington third baseman Emmanuel Rivera led the way with four hits, while Royals No. 12 prospect Khalil Lee went 1-for-9 with eight strikeouts.

The game's top pitching performance came from Lexington reliever Justin Camp, an Auburn product who struck out five over five hitless innings. Vance Tatum (3-1) also went five innings, earning the win by limiting the Shorebirds to two hits while fanning eight.

Cody Dube (1-1) took the loss for Delmarva.

Had the game gone one more inning, it would have matched the SAL record, set by Lakewood and Hagerstown on April 26, 2006.

The Legends and Shorebirds were scheduled to play another seven-inning game Friday, but it was rained out.