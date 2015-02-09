Start spreading the booze.

On Wednesday, the Lexington Legends revealed their first-ever alternate food identity. From Aug. 13-15, the Class A Kansas City Royals affiliate will suit up as the Kentucky Beer Cheese at their home of Whitaker Bank Ballpark.

Beer cheese, most often made with sharp cheddar, is an iconic Bluegrass State foodstuff. Kentuckians spread it on crackers, put it on sandwiches and often use it as the basis for a dip, sauce or soup. It is believed to have been invented in Clark County, located in close proximity to Lexington proper. The Kentucky Beer Cheese moniker is the Legends' first food- or drink-based identity, and the second alternate identity in the team's history. The South Atlantic League franchise previously suited up as the Hatfields as part of their season series against the West Virginia Power, who played as the McCoys.

"Beer Cheese, it's different for Minor League Baseball and different for the state of Kentucky," said Legends president Andy Shea. "Other [Kentucky Minor League] teams have done variations on bourbon-related stuff. We wanted something unique to central Kentucky, but that can represent the whole state. Beer cheese is a fun product and it's used in so many ways. It can complement so many other items at the ballpark."

The Legends considered other potential regional food identities, such as one honoring the open-faced turkey and sauce concoction that is the Hot Brown sandwich. But in the end, Beer Cheese won out. Once deciding upon the moniker, the Legends partnered with the Kentucky Beer Cheese company for the promotion. Kentucky Beer Cheese is based in Nicholasville, Kentucky, located approximately 12 miles south of Lexington.

"We're gonna be as cheesy as we can be. The pun opportunities are limitless," said Shea. "Beer cheese is something that people here can understand, as well as everything that goes along with it. And normally [the Legends] colors are green and blue. To be able to do something in yellow, and with orange for the beer cheese, is awesome.

The Beer Cheese logos, created in conjunction with Brandiose, feature an anthropomorphic cracker that has facial features contained within a liberal dollop of beer cheese. One logo features the cracker in a triumphant pose, holding the left index finger aloft while toting around a beer cheese-encrusted knife. Another logo depicts the aforementioned anthropomorphic cheesy cracker alongside an also-anthropomorphic, and equally jovial, knife and bowl duo.

"Speaking of that little guy, down the road -- of course -- he's going to need a name," said Shea of the beer cheese cracker man. "We'd love to put that in the fans' hands."

During the weekend of Aug. 13-15, the Legends will stage a variety of in-game events related to beer cheese.

"We're going to spread them out," said Shea, pausing for comedic effect. "One thing that's going to be awesome is a between-inning beer cheese eating contest."

The Legends have nearly six months to brainstorm other elements related to the promotion. But, for now, the team is focused on spreading the word.

"We're pumped to get our pictures out there," said Shea. "Say cheese."