Zimmerman racks up four hits for 66ers

The Angels prospect went 4-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs for Class A Advanced Inland Empire in a 13-6 loss to Rancho Cucamonga on Friday at LoanMart Field. However, the performance did not match Zimmerman's career high of six hits in a game, which he accomplished on Aug. 24 against Lancaster.

"Some days in baseball you see the ball better than other days," the Chandler, Arizona, native said. "I was definitely seeing it well. I remember that [six-hit] night. That was kind of just out-of-body experience when you get in the zone and you don't really know what's happening."

Zimmerman lined a single to left field in the second inning, helping the 66ers grab a 1-0 lead. He led off the fourth with another knock through the left side, then drove in his first run of the night with a soft liner to left in the fifth.

"I got some pitches to handle and didn't really hit many pitches out of the zone," Zimmerman said. "It was definitely good to feel that comfort back in the box.

"I just stayed aggressive within my zone and competed. I don't really try to focus on what the scoreboard says, just kind of take it one pitch at a time and compete for that pitch. That's what we've been stressing in the clubhouse, competing at the plate. That's kind of what I tried to do today. I fought for those hits. I felt like I kind of battled."

Zimmerman's fourth hit came in the seventh when he singled to the opposite field. The 23-year-old came up with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth and kept his perfect night intact by lifting a fly ball to center that scored Angels No. 4 prospect Jahmai Jones. He said he caught the pitch off the end of the bat.

"I wasn't really trying to go for a sac fly," Zimmerman said. "I was trying to get something good to hit and get it to the next batter."

After starting the season 4-for-28, the Michigan State product hopes Friday's success will carry over.

"It's been a little rough start, had some good at-bats, had some bad at-bats," he said. "Hopefully, I can continue having quality at-bats and not worry about the result the rest of the season."

The Quakes used a nine-run second to break open the game, with catcher Connor Wong in the middle of the action. The Dodgers' No. 15 prospect led off the frame with his third California League homer. Batting again with the bases loaded and four more runs in, Wong was hit by a pitch for another RBI. He finished 2-for-4 with three runs scored.