Burlington's Soriano spins six hitless frames

The 13th-ranked Angels prospect tossed six hitless frames as Class A Burlington brought a no-hitter into the ninth in a 7-0 blanking of Dayton at Fifth Third Field. Soriano (3-2) picked up his second consecutive win, struck out nine, walked three and lowered his ERA to 1.72

Jose Soriano spent three months in the Midwest League as a 19-year-old last season. His repeat campaign is going well enough that he might not be on the circuit much longer.

Video: Bees' Soriano whiffs Martinez

Soriano got rolling early with two strikeouts in the opening frame. A six-pitch walk to No. 19 Reds prospect Mariel Bautista only briefly derailed his dominance before the right-hander used eight more pitches to retire the side in the second. He then sat down the next six batters to cruise into the fifth, when free passes to Shard Munroe and No. 24 Reds prospect Bren Spillane put the 20-year-old in a jam.

After a mound visit from the coaching staff, Soriano got back to the form from the first four frames. He got Dylan Harris to strike out swinging, Morgan Lofstrom to fly out to left and Reniel Ozuna to ground out to second to end the threat.

After fanning No. 28 Reds prospect Jonathan Willems and Juan Martinez in the sixth, Soriano was through his sixth and final hitless frame. He threw 52 of his 88 pitches for strikes.

Gameday box score

Austin Krzeminski kept the no-hit bid alive with perfect innings in both the seventh in the eighth. The 22-year-old then faced Miguel Hernandez to lead off the ninth. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Krzeminski left one over the heart of the plate and Hernandez lined a single up the middle for the Dragons' first hit of the game.

The chance at a milestone was over, but Dayton's first baserunner since the fifth didn't stay long. Krzeminski got Willems to ground into a double play on the next pitch and the game was over two batters later when Bautista lined out to second.

The Bees chased Dayton starter Jhon De Jesus (1-3) in a two-run first inning that featured RBI doubles from Francisco Del Valle and Gleyvin Pineda. Later, No. 14 Angels prospect Kevin Maitan, Nonie Williams and D.C. Arendas each ripped solo home runs.