Thaiss collects three hits in 66ers' slugfest

The Angels' second-ranked prospect rapped out three hits, scored three runs and drove in another on Saturday as the 66ers outslugged the JetHawks, 13-10, at The Hangar.

It was one of those nights in Lancaster. Matt Thaiss and his Class A Advanced Inland Empire teammates were up to the challenge.

"Being able to come out of there with a win is always good," Thaiss said of Lancaster's hitters' haven. "It's a different ballpark to play in. I think everyone around the league gets that, but we kind of kept a positive attitude even though we've been in a little bit of a rough stretch. We've got guys like [infielder] Jake Yacinich always keeping us up in the dugout and things like that. It was real nice."

Thaiss helped his team get started quickly when he bounced an RBI single to right field as part of a four-run first inning. After the 66ers fell behind, he started their rally in the fifth with a two-out single to right, scoring two batters later on Tim Montgomery's double to left.

Down, 7-5, headed to the eighth, Inland Empire erupted for four runs in each of its final two turns at the plate. Thaiss kicked off a big ninth with a line drive single to center and scored on Jared Walsh's double to center. It was his third three-hit night of the season and first since May 24.

"It feels good, but at the same time you've got to try to stay as even as possible and stay off that rollercoaster and flat-line it and roll with it," he said. "That's what helps."

The University of Virginia product has been consistent at the plate in his first three months in the California League, batting .261 in April, .252 in May and .257 through nine games in June. Thaiss said he's learning to make adjustments to account for the familiarity of the league.

"It's an eight-team league where you see guys," he said. "The starter we saw today [Colin Welmon], we've seen him four times already. We see guys from Rancho Cucamonga three, four times a month. It's just how it works and you've got to learn how they're going to pitch to you, how catchers are going to call the game. That really dictates your approach."

Inland Empire had a 13-7 cushion heading to the bottom of the ninth but had to withstand one final charge by the JetHawks.

Lancater put three on the board and had the tying run at the plate in the form of top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers and his league-leading .399 batting average. But Jeremy Rhoades retired him on a comebacker and got Sam Hilliard to fly to center to record his fifth save.

Eric Karch (1-0) picked up the win with 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of starter Austin Robichaux, who was charged with seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 frames.

"We're both playing in the same ballpark, so whether we're at our place or we're at their place, the game's going on at the same place," Thaiss said. "Whatever they can do, we can do at the same time. We needed things like Eric Karch stepping up today and throwing three scoreless innings for us in the middle of the game to shut down some momentum."

Games in Lancaster may involve some more fireworks at the plate, but Thaiss and his teammates know what works everywhere else also works at the league's most offensively friendly ballpark.

"I think the biggest thing is just to pass the baton and turn the bat over to guys like Troy Montgomery, who can drive in five, six runs a game and just keep that energy going," he said.

Rodgers, MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect, homered in the third to extend his hitting streak to 18 games.